Trisha Krishnan shares glimpse of core workout on Pilates reformer: ‘I am happy but…’

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Trisha Krishnan, 42, recently shared a glimpse of her core workout on the Pilates reformer. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Thug Life actor wrote with light humour, “Because I am happy but my core isn’t (with a crying emoji).”
Intrigued by her Pilates practice, we reached out to an expert to understand how reformer workouts strengthen the core.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that behind that light humour lies a deeper truth about what real fitness looks like, especially when it comes to core strength. “Pilates reformer workouts, like the one she is performing, are designed to target deep stabilising muscles rather than just visible abs. Unlike traditional workouts that focus on surface-level muscle burn, reformer exercises challenge balance, control, and alignment. This is why even someone who looks fit can still feel their “core isn’t ready” because true core strength is not just about appearance, it is about functionality,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, the core is much more than abs. “It includes muscles of the abdomen, lower back, pelvis, and even the diaphragm. These muscles play a crucial role in posture, spinal support, and injury prevention. Weak core muscles can lead to back pain, poor posture, and even reduced workout efficiency,” noted Goyal.
What stands out in her workout is the element of instability and control. “Movements like lunges on a reformer or mountain-climber-style exercises require continuous engagement of core muscles to maintain balance. This increases neuromuscular coordination and builds strength in a much more integrated way compared to static exercises,” said Goyal.
Another pertinent aspect from her caption is how progress always feels challenging. “Even at advanced levels, workouts are not meant to feel easy. In fact, if your core is shaking or struggling, it usually means the muscles are being activated correctly,” expressed Goyal.
However, one key aspect often overlooked in such routines is nutrition support. “Core strength and muscle recovery depend heavily on adequate protein intake, electrolyte balance, and overall energy availability. Without proper nutrition, even the best workouts may not deliver optimal results,” she said.
So, fitness is not about looking strong. “It is about building strength that your body can actually use. And sometimes, feeling the struggle is exactly how you know it’s working,” added Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.