Trisha Krishnan shares glimpse of core workout on Pilates reformer: ‘I am happy but…’

Trisha Krishnan, 42, recently shared a glimpse of her core workout on the Pilates reformer. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Thug Life actor wrote with light humour, “Because I am happy but my core isn’t (with a crying emoji).”

Intrigued by her Pilates practice, we reached out to an expert to understand how reformer workouts strengthen the core.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that behind that light humour lies a deeper truth about what real fitness looks like, especially when it comes to core strength. “Pilates reformer workouts, like the one she is performing, are designed to target deep stabilising muscles rather than just visible abs. Unlike traditional workouts that focus on surface-level muscle burn, reformer exercises challenge balance, control, and alignment. This is why even someone who looks fit can still feel their “core isn’t ready” because true core strength is not just about appearance, it is about functionality,” said Goyal.