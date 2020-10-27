Practice Trikonasana like Gauri Pradhan to reduce stress, increase flexibility

Gauri Pradhan aces Trikonasana. (Source: Gauri Pradhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

At present, most of us are focussing on building our health, improving our immunity and trying to reduce stress. And one of the best ways to do so is by following a healthy lifestyle which includes eating healthy, exercising regularly and sleeping on time. In fact, even the AYUSH Ministry has often highlighted the need for boosting one’s immunity and practising yoga to keep oneself active.

The immune system is a complex network of tissues and organs that are spread throughout the entire body. It helps protect us from various diseases and ailments. Practising Yogasana like Trikonasana (triangle pose) daily ensures optimal blood flow to all our organs. pic.twitter.com/PNZFBIcdeL — Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) September 2, 2020

Recently, we chanced upon actor Gauri Pradhan performing Trikonasana or triangle pose.

Take a look.

How to do it?

*Stand straight and keep the feet apart.

*Straighten both the arms parallel to the floor.

*Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot by 15 degrees.

*Inhale deeply; and while exhaling, bend the body towards the right while simultaneously stretching the right arm towards the floor and the left arm towards the ceiling.

*Ensure your waist is straight.

*Hold the pose for about a minute and then switch to the other side.

*Repeat this 3-5 times.

ALSO READ | Here are some Ayurveda’s immunity-boosting measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Contraindications

*Avoid the asana if you are suffering from back pain, spinal injuries, high blood pressure, migraine, or neck issues.

Benefits of the exercise

*Improves flexibility of the spine as it stretches the knees, thighs, legs, ankles and chest.

*Improves digestion as it stimulates the abdominal organs.

*Helps with the alignment of the shoulders and improves posture.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd