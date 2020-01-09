Trends 2020: Keep an eye out for these celebrity fitness trainers

Fitness is knowledge that is best shared. While fitness icons put a tremendous amount of dedication to achieve their goals, their efforts are incomplete without acknowledging the behind-the-scenes work done by their trainers. Looking at some social media handles of celebrities and their trainers, here is a round-up of fitness trainers to look forward to in the year 2020. While some of them have been in the industry/field for a long time, their growing presence and fan base are proof that fitness as a lifestyle is inspiring many others to take the plunge.
Cutting across various fields, trainers are making a name for themselves. With celebrities like Salman Khan, Hardik Pandya, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, trainers are showing us how to make being fit and healthy, more fun.
Yasmin Karachiwala
Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has been a favourite with many celebrities. The fitness instructor, who has more than 25 years of experience, is known to be a pioneer of Pilates training in India. The master trainer, who is currently prepping for Pilates Festival India in 2020, started with Kareena Kapoor and is currently seen working out with the top brass of the Bollywood, sports and fashion industry.
Rakesh Yadav
Rakesh Yadav, who has trained the likes of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt is an international-level gold medallist in karate and is also skilled in martial arts and gymnastics. Take a look!
Vinod Channa
He’s trained celebrities like John Abraham, Shetty sisters Shilpa and Shamita, Anant Ambani among others. Vinod Channa’s workouts are aimed at gaining muscle strength. With a perfect rags to riches story, having grown up in a modest Mumbai family, Channa has come a long way as a bodybuilder and muscle trainer.
If you ever feel like ‘jumping’ onto a bandwagon, make sure it is the fitness bandwagon!😄😄 When you are determined to get fit, nothing’s going to stop you. Focus. Work hard. Be disciplined. Repeat. The writing is clear on the wall – YOU CAN! Btw.. love u @thevinodchanna .. for making me believe .. I Can 🤗😅💪 #mondaymotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #fitness #exercise #health #youcan #youcandoit #doit #makeithappen #stayfit #fitindiamovement
Namrata Purohit
A certified Pilates instructor and one of the youngest trained Stott Pilates instructors in the world, 26-year-old Namrata Purohit’s list of A-listers is pretty exhaustive and includes names like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Stott Pilates is a contemporary approach to the original Pilates method, pioneered by Joseph Pilates, which includes modern principles of exercise science, fascial fitness and spinal rehabilitation. Purohit is a hot favourite of many. Here’s proof.
Praveen Tokas
With five certifications including in restorative yoga, swimming and medical exercise, strength conditioning expert Praveen Tokas is a much sought after fitness trainer with celebs like Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Rannvijay among others.
Samir Jaura
Celebrity trainer Samir Jaura, who is also a certified sports nutritionist, is credited for transforming the likes of Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Mary Kom) and Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh) for their character roles. It is said that his accurate diet plans are one of the reasons that make a difference in training.
Kuldeep Shashi
Wearing many hats, Kuldeep Shashi is an action trainer, Parkour and martial arts expert who also does gymnastics. He is mostly seen training with who’s who of Bollywood including Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Dhawan.
Radhika Karle
Pilates trainer and nutritionist Radhika Karle has more than 17 years of experience. She is known to bring nuggets of nutrition science into her training. She is often seen working out with Sonam Kapoor.
Prashant Sawant
Remember how Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz with his eight-pack abs for Farah Khan’s film Happy New Year? The trainer behind it was Prashant Sawant. As a body sculptor, he has steadily grown as a favourite with actors who look to get into shape for a character. He has trained Aditya Roy Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among others. Sawant recommends shaping up but with the right kind of food.
Anshuka Parwani
Practising different forms of yoga including aerial yoga and restorative yoga techniques, Anshuka Parwani is known for making yoga more fun. She is seen training Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and the likes of them.
Pretty much inspired, right?
