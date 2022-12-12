scorecardresearch
Avoid becoming a ‘lazy potato’ with these on-the-go workout tips

Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani demonstrated a few physical routines that can be incorporated even on holidays

travel, travelling, fitness routine while travelling, how to exercise while travelling, travel and exercise, workout routine while on a holiday, holiday fitness, indian express newsFind out how you can stay fit while on a holiday. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

When travelling, people often forget to take care of themselves in terms of what they eat, when they sleep, and if they are able to squeeze in a few exercises. This is true even for those who are otherwise active in their regular lives. What is it about travelling that makes us feel lazy?

It could be because of a change of place and palate that brings about a change in routine. Anshuka Parwani, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others, believes that vacations must not turn a person into a “lazy potato”. She took to Instagram to demonstrate a few physical routines that can be incorporated even on holidays.

In the accompanying caption, the expert wrote, “Here’s my go-to, quick and easy practice — you can do anywhere and anytime. It just instantly lifts you up and is a great way to get that blood circulation going.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

In the video, Parwani was seen performing jumping jacks, which she suggested doing for a minute or two. Next, she demonstrated a spine and shoulder mobility exercise, which can be repeated 10 times for each side of the body. It involves stretching the leg and the upper body.

After that, Parwani performed squats and jump squats — which are great for the pelvic muscles — followed by inch worms, which is a full-body low-intensity exercise that increases the body’s strength and flexibility by burning a lot of calories. It involves staying on the toes while repeatedly thrusting the rest of the body forwards on the floor, in a crawl position.

Finally, the expert performed a headstand, and advised to hold the position for one or two minutes. “For those who can’t headstand it, do a few planks of 30 seconds each — your body will thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

Parwani mentioned that when we are “on-the-go, away from home, it is always a good idea to follow a fitness routine” that can help us “stay fit and on track”. “Taking out a little bit of time for a quick routine will help you in the long run. You won’t break the momentum of your routine and it also helps you to unwind, reduce stress and maintain energy levels,” she concluded.

What do you think of these routines?

