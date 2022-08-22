scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Travelling soon? Here are three ways to keep yourself fit while on a vacation

If you are travelling somewhere soon, know that you can still stick to a proper diet and timely meals while enjoying your time exploring a new destination

travelling, fitness, holiday fitness, vacation fitness, healthy eating on vacation, healthy eating on holiday, meals, healthy food, eating fruits, indian express newsIt is prudent to consume fruits as a snack, instead of eating processed foods. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Whenever people go on a holiday, they tend to leave their regular routine behind. While it is all right to relax and take it slow, when it comes to fitness and diet, one has to exercise some amount of discipline, so as to not throw whatever progress they have made off the track.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

If you are travelling somewhere soon, know that you can still stick to a proper diet and timely meals while enjoying your time exploring a new destination. Do not attempt to do something unfamiliar or drastic, thinking you may be able to make amends after getting back to daily life.

ALSO READ |Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

While on a vacation, the idea is to seek enjoyment without so much as punishing yourself or feeling guilty for indulging.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained three simple ways with which to ensure your health and fitness. Curious about what they are? Read on to find out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

1. Walk and explore

When you are in a new place, instead of taking local transport, try to walk as much as possible and explore the place. According to the expert, it can “increase your step-count, boost energy and ultimately make you lose some calories”. So, try to be active as much as possible.

ALSO READ |Going on a vacation? Here’s how to make sure you do not gain weight

2. Keep fruits handy

Advertisement

It is natural to feel hungry when you walk, and sometimes this hunger may not coincide with your meal hours. So, what can you do about it? Agarwal explained that it is prudent to consume fruits as a snack, instead of eating processed foods. “Fruits give you proper nutrients and won’t harm your health in any way,” she said in the video.

ALSO READ |‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to be consistent’: Kriti Sanon

3. Do not skip your meals

Some people have a tendency to skip meals, or alternatively, eat something that they normally would not, just because they are on a holiday. Doing either of these things can harm your health. Agarwal said skipping meals can make you feel “low on energy” and you may overeat later. “So, it is important to eat each and every meal — be it breakfast, snack or dinner,” she concluded.

Keep these health and fitness tips handy!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:10:01 pm
Next Story

Supporters gather at home of Pakistan’s former PM Khan, aiming to foil arrest

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement