‘Never a day where she said no to even a single training’: Trainer on Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s transformation

Pictures of Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s fitness transformation went viral as soon as husband and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza shared them on social media.

Now, her fitness trainer Praveen Nair has acknowledged Lizelle’s commitment and penned an inspiring note on her journey, calling it “a clear vision towards your goals“.

“What does it takes for a transformation? Nothing special, but a clear vision towards your goals. I still remember Lizelle coming to the gym and sitting for an hour or so having few sandwiches and going back home. But never the less, one fine day Lizelle takes a call to turn things around and she informed me about her goal and asked me to meet her… I actually couldn’t believe she is sticking to a clean diet plan and regular workout in spite of having a busy day and other family and work commitments. But there after, I never saw a day where she said no to even a single training,” he mentioned.

He also shared an Instagram Story and wrote how ones mindset and dedication can help bring results. “One of the best transformations I have witnessed, and she proves that anything can be achieved if you have will and vision,” said Nair in another post.

The fitness trainer also pointed out how one’s partner can motivate and inspire. “More importantly, I would say for any transformation to work you need to really have that one person who motivates you… there are several challenges that you face and you need that one person to stand by your side and say ‘you know what you can do it, you have got it in you’ and trust me that makes a huge difference. Remo sir, you are our back bone.”

“To all those people looking forward to making that change in your life, the way you look, feel…there is no waiting for tomorrow, do it now…this is the time and you will thank yourself after a few months of your journey,” he expressed.

Her personal coach Neha Ranglani also shared an Instagram story saying Lizelle “has come a long way”.

