Trainer shares glimpse of Hardik Pandya doing Pilates, says ‘most men think it is easy’

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Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a glimpse of Hardik Pandya doing Pilates on the reformer. “Most men think Pilates is easy, until they try it,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.
Taking a leaf out of the cricketer’s wellness diary, we asked an expert why Pilates is not just for women.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Affirming that it’s “so true”, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said, while Pilates looks slow, controlled, almost effortless, with no heavy weights, no loud grunts, no sweat-dripping intensity like a typical gym session, the reality is completely different. “The kind of strength Pilates demands is deep, internal, and brutally honest,” said Goyal.
What Hardik is working on here is core control, stability, and muscle coordination. “Pilates doesn’t just target visible abs; it activates the deeper core muscles that support your spine, posture, and overall movement. That’s why even elite athletes include it in their routine,” shared Goyal.
The biggest shock for most men is that Pilates exposes their weak links. “Tight hips, poor balance, weak lower back, lack of flexibility… everything shows up within minutes. And since the movements are slow and controlled, you can’t cheat your way through reps,” Goyal continued.
Unlike high-impact or heavy-weight-lifting routines, Pilates emphasises controlled movement, core engagement, alignment, and spine stabilisation. Over time, it helps strengthen deep muscles around the back and pelvis, improve posture, correct movement patterns, and reduce compensatory stress that aggravates pain. “Because the exercises focus on precision and slow muscle activation, they’re less likely to trigger flare-ups yet offer meaningful improvement in functional strength,” said Goyal.
From a fitness and recovery perspective, Pilates improves mobility, reduces injury risk, and enhances performance. “For someone like Hardik, who needs explosive power on the field, this kind of training actually helps him move better, not just look strong,” said Goyal.
So, Pilates is not easy. “It’s just a different kind of hard. The kind that builds real strength from the inside out,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.