Trainer shares glimpse of Hardik Pandya doing Pilates, says ‘most men think it is easy’

Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a glimpse of Hardik Pandya doing Pilates on the reformer. “Most men think Pilates is easy, until they try it,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Taking a leaf out of the cricketer’s wellness diary, we asked an expert why Pilates is not just for women.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Affirming that it’s “so true”, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said, while Pilates looks slow, controlled, almost effortless, with no heavy weights, no loud grunts, no sweat-dripping intensity like a typical gym session, the reality is completely different. “The kind of strength Pilates demands is deep, internal, and brutally honest,” said Goyal.