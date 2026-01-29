Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham’s fitness discipline: ‘I used to force him to do it’

Fitness is all about adaptability, and celebrity trainer Vinod Channa had an interesting observation. While acknowledging John Abraham’s discipline, he admitted that actor Harshvardhan Rane is, in some cases, better than the former at workouts. “In some cases, he is better than John, also. John used to avoid agility and mobility workouts. I used to force him to do it because the body needs functional movement. Harshvardhan was ready for everything. I taught him pull-ups, muscle-ups, the latch, and the kickoff stand. He was ready for everything. Even boxing. He used to do functional movements. He did core nicely, too,” Channa told Hindi Rush, adding that Rane came to him much before making his Bollywood debut in 2016.

Stressing that Rane has been consistent, Channa continued: “When he came to me, he hadn’t done any Hindi movies, nor was he financially strong. But he was so committed. During Sanam Teri Kasam, he made his first body. It was appreciated so much that he became a fitness fan. He didn’t leave the exercise. He used to even work out alone, even if I was away with a workout routine and diet plan. He strictly follows it even till now. He is just a call away. He didn’t give up. After 10 years, he has risen again. He didn’t give up. He always calls me.”

Noting the same, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this comparison highlights a valuable truth in fitness: individual preferences and physical tendencies can shape how people respond to different aspects of training. Notably, mobility routines are essential for maintaining joint health, range of motion and functional movement patterns. They help reduce stiffness, improve posture and minimise the risk of injury. “For someone like Harshvardhan, whose coach remarks that he embraces every part of training, including mobility, this can translate into a more balanced and resilient body over the long term. Being open to all facets of fitness, especially those that feel “uncomfortable” at first, often supports longevity in training and better performance overall,” reflected Goyal.

Here’s what to consider when it comes to fitness (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what to consider when it comes to fitness (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

At the same time, John’s focus on discipline and consistency is equally admirable, and it clearly supports his strength and muscular development. “However, the coach’s observation that John isn’t as fond of mobility work underscores an important point: even highly disciplined athletes have personal preferences in training. What matters most is how these preferences are balanced with the components of fitness that the body needs, not simply the ones we enjoy. Strength work, cardiovascular training and core stability are crucial, but without adequate mobility, the efficiency and safety of movement can be compromised over time,” mentioned Goyal.

From a wellness perspective, this comparison reinforces the message that discipline in fitness is important, but true physical resilience comes from embracing a full spectrum of movement — strength, mobility, balance and recovery.

When individuals like Harshvardhan and John adapt training to their needs and preferences while still maintaining overall balance, the result is not just a strong body but a sustainable, adaptable one.

Everyone has strengths and areas that require more attention. “A person may excel in strength or endurance yet benefit significantly from improved flexibility and mobility. The key is to listen to the body, recognise limitations early and be willing to integrate varied elements of training that promote long-term functional health,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.