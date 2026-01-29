Celebrity trainer compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham’s fitness discipline: ‘I used to force him to do it’

The key is to listen to the body, recognise limitations early and be willing to integrate varied elements of training that promote long-term functional health

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Harshvardhan Rane JOhn AbrahamTrainer Vinod Channa compares Harshvardhan Rane and John Abraham (Photo: Harshvardhan Rane/John Abraham/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Fitness is all about adaptability, and celebrity trainer Vinod Channa had an interesting observation. While acknowledging John Abraham’s discipline, he admitted that actor Harshvardhan Rane is, in some cases, better than the former at workouts. “In some cases, he is better than John, also. John used to avoid agility and mobility workouts. I used to force him to do it because the body needs functional movement. Harshvardhan was ready for everything. I taught him pull-ups, muscle-ups, the latch, and the kickoff stand. He was ready for everything. Even boxing. He used to do functional movements. He did core nicely, too,” Channa told Hindi Rush, adding that Rane came to him much before making his Bollywood debut in 2016.

Stressing that Rane has been consistent, Channa continued: “When he came to me, he hadn’t done any Hindi movies, nor was he financially strong. But he was so committed. During Sanam Teri Kasam, he made his first body. It was appreciated so much that he became a fitness fan. He didn’t leave the exercise. He used to even work out alone, even if I was away with a workout routine and diet plan. He strictly follows it even till now. He is just a call away. He didn’t give up. After 10 years, he has risen again. He didn’t give up. He always calls me.”

Noting the same, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this comparison highlights a valuable truth in fitness: individual preferences and physical tendencies can shape how people respond to different aspects of training. Notably, mobility routines are essential for maintaining joint health, range of motion and functional movement patterns. They help reduce stiffness, improve posture and minimise the risk of injury. “For someone like Harshvardhan, whose coach remarks that he embraces every part of training, including mobility, this can translate into a more balanced and resilient body over the long term. Being open to all facets of fitness, especially those that feel “uncomfortable” at first, often supports longevity in training and better performance overall,” reflected Goyal.

exercise Here’s what to consider when it comes to fitness (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

At the same time, John’s focus on discipline and consistency is equally admirable, and it clearly supports his strength and muscular development. “However, the coach’s observation that John isn’t as fond of mobility work underscores an important point: even highly disciplined athletes have personal preferences in training. What matters most is how these preferences are balanced with the components of fitness that the body needs, not simply the ones we enjoy. Strength work, cardiovascular training and core stability are crucial, but without adequate mobility, the efficiency and safety of movement can be compromised over time,” mentioned Goyal.

From a wellness perspective, this comparison reinforces the message that discipline in fitness is important, but true physical resilience comes from embracing a full spectrum of movement — strength, mobility, balance and recovery.

When individuals like Harshvardhan and John adapt training to their needs and preferences while still maintaining overall balance, the result is not just a strong body but a sustainable, adaptable one.

Also Read | Walking for 1 hour vs 20 minutes of jumping jacks vs 30-minute yoga session: Which is better?

Everyone has strengths and areas that require more attention. “A person may excel in strength or endurance yet benefit significantly from improved flexibility and mobility. The key is to listen to the body, recognise limitations early and be willing to integrate varied elements of training that promote long-term functional health,” said Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
dark tourism
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
amrita raichand
Advertisement

Photos

books
Edith Wharton: Facts about the American writer and designer
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
dark tourism
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement