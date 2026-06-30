Trainer praises actor Suriya’s fitness commitment: ‘Champion’s mindset’

Tamil actor Suriya’s commitment to his fitness routine is well-known, and now fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar has shared a few glimpses of the actor’s workouts in an Instagram video. “Every performance speaks of hard work, and every workout reflects a champion’s mindset. A true performer. A relentless fighter. An inspiration on and off the screen,” said Ghanekar.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that proving fitness is about much more than just looking good on screen.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.