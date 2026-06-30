Trainer praises actor Suriya’s fitness commitment: ‘Champion’s mindset’

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Tamil actor Suriya’s commitment to his fitness routine is well-known, and now fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar has shared a few glimpses of the actor’s workouts in an Instagram video. “Every performance speaks of hard work, and every workout reflects a champion’s mindset. A true performer. A relentless fighter. An inspiration on and off the screen,” said Ghanekar.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that proving fitness is about much more than just looking good on screen.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Goyal said that the actor was seen performing a series of advanced exercises, including balancing on a stability ball, strength-training movements, and multiple handstand variations that demand exceptional body control, coordination, and core strength. “While the exercises may appear impressive, they also reflect a well-rounded training approach focused on functional fitness rather than just muscle building,” said Goyal.
Balancing exercises performed on unstable surfaces challenge the body’s stabilising muscles, particularly those around the core, hips, ankles, and shoulders. Goyal noted that, when combined with strength training, they help improve balance, posture, coordination, and reduce injury risk. “Handstands, meanwhile, are a full-body exercise that requires significant upper-body strength, shoulder stability, wrist mobility, and core engagement. They also enhance body awareness, concentration, and neuromuscular control.”
What stands out about Suriya’s routine is that it incorporates multiple components of fitness—strength, balance, mobility, flexibility, and endurance. “As we age, these qualities become increasingly important because they help maintain muscle mass, preserve joint function, improve reaction time, and reduce the risk of falls and injuries. This is one reason many elite athletes and fitness professionals include functional movements, balance drills, and bodyweight exercises alongside traditional weight training.”
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The biggest takeaway from Suriya’s workout is that fitness should not be limited to lifting heavier weights or spending hours on cardio. “Training the body to move efficiently, maintain balance, and control its own weight can significantly improve overall health and performance. His routine serves as a reminder that true fitness is not just about aesthetics—it is about building a body that is strong, agile, resilient, and capable of performing everyday activities with ease for years to come,” Goyal said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.