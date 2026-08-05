‘Man who never goes out of shape’: Trainer praises Sonu Sood’s commitment to fitness

Fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja recently praised actor Sonu Sood’s commitment to fitness, sharing how the actor is “never out of shape”. “Man who never goes out of shape: sir Sonu Sood. It’s always fun to train the driven ones. Most consistent, disciplined and hard-working Bollywood actor I have worked with, always trying and pushing the limits to get the best out of himself,” Bhateja expressed in an Instagram post, further sharing that their association began in 2013.

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