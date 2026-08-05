‘Man who never goes out of shape’: Trainer praises Sonu Sood’s commitment to fitness

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Fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja recently praised actor Sonu Sood’s commitment to fitness, sharing how the actor is “never out of shape”. “Man who never goes out of shape: sir Sonu Sood. It’s always fun to train the driven ones. Most consistent, disciplined and hard-working Bollywood actor I have worked with, always trying and pushing the limits to get the best out of himself,” Bhateja expressed in an Instagram post, further sharing that their association began in 2013.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Simmba was a major transformation, gained almost 12kg muscle with popping six packs & 3d deltoids, and then Fateh happened, shredded & sharp Fateh. It’s been 14 years with him, and there is not even a single day when he asked for a break; he is truly an inspiration. Felt like sharing one of the most favourite chapters of my life,” Bhateja continued.
Consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal shared that Sonu Sood’s workout routine highlights the importance of consistency, strength training, and maintaining muscle year-round.
In the video, Sood is seen performing a standing cable chest fly, an isolation exercise where the arms move forward against cable resistance to target the upper body. “The exercise primarily works the pectoralis major (chest muscles) while also engaging the front shoulders, arms, and core stabilisers. Unlike traditional free weights, cable machines provide continuous tension throughout the movement, which helps improve muscle activation, control, and strength endurance,” said Goyal.
Exercises like cable flys are commonly used for building muscle definition, upper-body strength, and better mind-muscle connection. The standing position also requires core engagement to maintain posture and balance during the movement.
However, what stands out most about staying in shape long-term is not a single exercise, but the combination of regular resistance training, adequate protein intake, balanced nutrition, recovery, and consistency. “Maintaining fitness year-round is usually the result of daily habits rather than short-term transformations,” said Goyal.
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The takeaway is simple: a strong physique is not built by occasional intense workouts but by showing up consistently, training smart, and following sustainable lifestyle habits over the years.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.