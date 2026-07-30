Trainer reveals why Ranbir Kapoor’s shirtless scene was filmed last in Animal

Trainer and holistic wellness coach Shivohaam recently revealed why actor Ranbir Kapoor’s shirtless body shots and fight scenes were filmed during the last schedule of his film Animal. “He has never been late for training. If he was one or two times, he always called and gave his 100 per cent. Sometimes, I have to tell him that you have had a long day…let’s just stretch and walk today. Of course, you have to be patient because you are changing the body. I just tell them to try and get the body shot done as late as possible. Like Ranbir was in a coat or jacket throughout. So, you can’t really till the moment his body shot, which was shot right at the end of the schedule,” Shivohaam told Zahra Jani Show.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Notably, the fight sequence saw actors Ranbir and Bobby Deol perform at -8 degrees Celsius.

Actors often time their most physically demanding scenes after months of structured training, nutrition, and body composition changes to ensure they look their leanest and most defined on camera. From a clinical perspective, achieving a highly muscular and ripped physique requires reducing body fat while preserving muscle mass. “This is usually accomplished through a carefully planned combination of progressive strength training, a calorie-controlled diet, high protein intake, adequate sleep, and consistent recovery over several weeks or months. Filming these scenes at the end of the schedule allows the actor to showcase the results of this preparation,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

In the final days before such scenes, some actors may also follow short-term strategies under professional supervision, such as adjusting carbohydrate intake, sodium, and water consumption to temporarily reduce subcutaneous water and enhance muscle definition. “These techniques are designed specifically for a brief visual effect and should not be mistaken for healthy long-term weight loss practices,” said Goyal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation (Photo: Shivohaam/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation (Photo: Shivohaam/Instagram)

It is also important to remember that the physiques seen on screen are often the result of months of disciplined preparation, along with favourable lighting, camera angles, and sometimes editing. They do not necessarily represent how the actor looks throughout the year.

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What Shivoham’s revelation reminds us is that cinematic transformations are planned performances rather than everyday reality. “The focus for the general public should remain on building sustainable habits instead of chasing temporary aesthetic goals,” asserted Goyal.

A lean, defined body is not created in a few days before filming. It is built through months of structured training, balanced nutrition, and consistency, and the healthiest transformation is one that can be maintained long after the cameras stop rolling.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.