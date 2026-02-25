Trainer Rahul Bhatt praises producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s disciplined routine at 60: ‘Keep inspiring on and off the gym floor’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Fitness trainer Rahul Bhatt recently wished Sajid Nadiadwala on his 60th birthday, penning a note praising his commitment. “Training has never felt like work — it’s always been fun, full of stories, laughter, and lessons I didn’t expect to learn as the trainer. I’ve seen discipline in its purest form: no matter the schedule, the travel, the meetings or the chaos of the film world, he always shows up. That consistency is what builds not just a strong body, but a strong empire,” Bhatt posted on Instagram alongside a recent photograph that shows the producer’s toned physique.
Stressing that he has trained many people, Rahul continued: “But with Sajid I’ve learnt a few things myself — patience, long-term vision, and how real success carries responsibility. He’s not just one of the smartest businessmen I know; he’s among the best in the business because he lifts others while climbing himself. Quietly helping people, backing talent, and never forgetting relationships along the way. Happy Birthday, Sirrrrr. Keep inspiring on and off the gym floor.”
Why does consistency matter more than anything else?
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that not just strength, aesthetics, or intensity, but the discipline to always show up matters. “Despite a demanding professional life, long work hours, and constant responsibilities, prioritising training sessions and committing to the process without excuses is the real deal. This consistency is the foundation of real, sustainable fitness progress, especially as one ages,” said Goyal.
From a training and health perspective, “showing up” regularly creates cumulative benefits: improved muscle memory, better metabolic efficiency, enhanced joint mobility, and long-term cardiovascular health.
“Irregular workouts, no matter how intense, rarely deliver lasting results, while steady training builds resilience, discipline, and physical confidence over time,” remarked Goyal.
Bhatt’s praise underscores a truth many overlook: motivation fluctuates, but discipline carries you forward. Such an approach serves as a reminder that fitness is not about chasing perfection or short-term goals, but about committing to the routine day after day. “Ultimately, consistency becomes the real transformation tool, one that supports strength, energy, and longevity,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.