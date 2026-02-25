Trainer Rahul Bhatt praises producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s disciplined routine at 60: ‘Keep inspiring on and off the gym floor’

Fitness trainer Rahul Bhatt recently wished Sajid Nadiadwala on his 60th birthday, penning a note praising his commitment. “Training has never felt like work — it’s always been fun, full of stories, laughter, and lessons I didn’t expect to learn as the trainer. I’ve seen discipline in its purest form: no matter the schedule, the travel, the meetings or the chaos of the film world, he always shows up. That consistency is what builds not just a strong body, but a strong empire,” Bhatt posted on Instagram alongside a recent photograph that shows the producer’s toned physique.

Stressing that he has trained many people, Rahul continued: “But with Sajid I’ve learnt a few things myself — patience, long-term vision, and how real success carries responsibility. He’s not just one of the smartest businessmen I know; he’s among the best in the business because he lifts others while climbing himself. Quietly helping people, backing talent, and never forgetting relationships along the way. Happy Birthday, Sirrrrr. Keep inspiring on and off the gym floor.”