Trainer shares video of Kareena Kapoor working out, says she knows ‘exactly what’s needed to achieve lasting fitness’

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Kareena Kapoor Khan’s long-time trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, recently hailed her sustainable fitness levels, sharing how she has prioritised performance and health. “Sustainable fitness is built on strength and endurance, not weight loss alone. When performance and health are prioritised, results follow naturally. @kareenakapoorkhan demonstrates exactly what’s needed to achieve lasting fitness,” he noted in an Instagram post.
In the video post, the actor can be seen performing a mix of weight-training exercises and endurance activities.
What sets Kareena apart is not a single drastic diet or punishing routine, but a thoughtful combination of consistency, balanced nutrition, and training that works for her lifestyle. Taking a cue from this view, we asked an expert on the benefits of a wholesome fitness routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal affirmed that sustainable fitness starts with consistency. “Rather than oscillating between extreme restrictions and indulgence, eating a nutrient-dense and balanced diet which focuses on high-quality protein, plenty of vegetables, good fats and whole grains, is necessary to support muscle repair, immune function and steady energy levels,” said Goyal.
An approach like this helps one to train effectively without under-fueling or causing metabolic stress, which can happen when diets are overly restrictive or short-term, she added.
Strength training, core conditioning, and mobility drills help protect joints, improve posture and maintain muscle mass — all foundational elements of fitness that become even more valuable with age. The trainer’s emphasis on sustainable effort reflects a routine that can be maintained over years, not just weeks, noted Goyal.
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Hydration, sleep, and recovery are integral to Kareena’s fitness philosophy. “Understanding that the body repairs and adapts during rest rather than in the gym itself is a key principle that supports metabolic health, reduces injury risk and improves performance. Prioritising restorative habits alongside disciplined movement creates a rhythm that promotes long-term wellness,” shared Goyal.
Another aspect of sustainable fitness is flexibility. Goyal said that instead of rigid rules, adaptability — adjusting intensity based on how one’s body feels, allowing for rest when needed, and returning to movement with intention — is key to better flexibility, which also protects against burnout and encourages consistency without pressure.
So, aim for a fitness journey built on balance, mindfulness, and longevity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.