Trainer shares video of Kareena Kapoor working out, says she knows ‘exactly what’s needed to achieve lasting fitness’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s long-time trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, recently hailed her sustainable fitness levels, sharing how she has prioritised performance and health. “Sustainable fitness is built on strength and endurance, not weight loss alone. When performance and health are prioritised, results follow naturally. @kareenakapoorkhan demonstrates exactly what’s needed to achieve lasting fitness,” he noted in an Instagram post.

In the video post, the actor can be seen performing a mix of weight-training exercises and endurance activities.

What sets Kareena apart is not a single drastic diet or punishing routine, but a thoughtful combination of consistency, balanced nutrition, and training that works for her lifestyle. Taking a cue from this view, we asked an expert on the benefits of a wholesome fitness routine.