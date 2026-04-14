Trainer and Dhurandhar actor Mustafa Ahmed says Katrina Kaif is like the ‘female version’ of Hrithik Roshan: ‘She is so precise…’

Trainer and Dhurandhar actor Mustafa Ahmed recently hailed actor Katrina Kaif‘s “competitive” spirit, stressing that she is really dedicated to the gym. “If I may say so, Katrina is like a woman version of Hrithik Roshan. She is so precise about everything, from eating to training…she is very goal-oriented. If she doesn’t have a purpose to train, she would be like…I am not going to waste my time. So, she is that dedicated. She does the most incredible things.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Explaining with an example, he continued: “For example, if I call a sports therapist for her—which can be quite a painful experience—she’ll ask the therapist, ‘Are you putting as much pressure on me as you would on Mustafa?’ She is that competitive. She’ll even follow up by asking, ‘Am I dealing with it better than he is?’ That is the level of competitiveness she has.”

Taking a cue from the trainer’s candid confession, we asked an expert about how being competitive helps.

Are you consistent with working out? (Photo: Freepik) Are you consistent with working out? (Photo: Freepik)

This conversation highlights a dimension of fitness that goes far beyond physical effort, which is the mindset with which training is approached, mentioned consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

“High-level fitness is not simply a result of showing up to the gym, but of how deliberately each movement is performed. Precision in form, control over tempo, and awareness of muscle engagement create a far stronger neuromuscular response than mechanical repetition. This is what differentiates individuals who train from those who truly optimise their training,” said Goyal.

A dedicated fitness mindset is also deeply rooted in consistency and cognitive involvement. “When an individual is fully present during a session, there is better motor unit recruitment, improved proprioception, and more efficient movement patterns. Over time, this translates into enhanced strength, reduced injury risk and superior functional performance. It is this level of mental engagement that allows certain individuals to maintain high standards across both fitness and skill-based activities such as dance or sport,” said Goyal.

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Another critical aspect is progressive discipline. “This does not mean constantly increasing intensity, but rather refining technique, improving stability, and gradually challenging the body within safe physiological limits. Individuals who are detail-oriented in their training tend to build more sustainable results because they prioritise movement quality over short-term outcomes. This approach also supports joint integrity and long-term musculoskeletal health, which becomes increasingly important with age.”

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Equally important is the internal drive to improve. “Competitiveness in this context is not about comparison with others, but about self-progression. The ability to stay consistent, push limits intelligently, and maintain discipline even when results are not immediate is what defines a strong fitness mindset,” said Goyal.

When training is approached with this level of intent and awareness, it evolves from a routine into a structured practice that enhances physical performance, mental resilience, and overall longevity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.