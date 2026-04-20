Trainer talks about Alia Bhatt’s glow, ‘ultra disciplined’ routine: ‘Super clean with her food’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared insights into the routine of Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt, revealing the secret behind her “glow”. “I tell you honestly, that she, I am not just saying it because I train Alia, but she is a mother. She runs her own business. She is an actor. And she’s ultra disciplined. I’m honest about that. Like with food and sleep, training most of the time. Even if it’s a 12-hour shoot, we are still training,” he said on his fitness studio, The Tribe India’s podcast on YouTube.
He added, “She still knows about her daughter…every little thing. She’s fully hands-on. And she is super clean with her food. I think that reflects in whatever you do.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
That consistency, even on hectic days, is what sets her apart, and it is something that all of us can learn too, according to consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal. “It’s not about having extra time, it’s about prioritising health even when life gets busy.”
Speaking about her food habits, she continued: “Being ‘super clean’ with food doesn’t mean restrictive eating, it means being mindful, choosing balanced meals, and avoiding unnecessary junk most of the time. That kind of consistency in diet directly reflects on energy levels, skin health, and overall fitness.”
Sleep is another pillar he touched upon. “While it may not always be perfect, maintaining a good sleep routine as much as possible plays a huge role in recovery, hormonal balance, and that natural glow people often attribute to skincare alone.”
What also stands out is her ability to balance everything together. “She is fully hands-on as a mother while managing her career and still maintaining her routine. This shows that fitness is not about having a perfect schedule, it’s about building habits that stay even in chaos,” said Goyal.
View this post on Instagram
From a dietitian’s perspective, her routine reflects a very strong foundation: consistent training, clean and balanced eating, and decent sleep. “There’s no shortcut here, just discipline repeated daily,” mentioned Goyal.
“Glow is not coming from one product or one diet. It’s coming from how consistently you take care of your body, even on your busiest days,” added Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.