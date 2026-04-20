Trainer talks about Alia Bhatt’s glow, ‘ultra disciplined’ routine: ‘Super clean with her food’

Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared insights into the routine of Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt, revealing the secret behind her “glow”. “I tell you honestly, that she, I am not just saying it because I train Alia, but she is a mother. She runs her own business. She is an actor. And she’s ultra disciplined. I’m honest about that. Like with food and sleep, training most of the time. Even if it’s a 12-hour shoot, we are still training,” he said on his fitness studio, The Tribe India’s podcast on YouTube.

He added, “She still knows about her daughter…every little thing. She’s fully hands-on. And she is super clean with her food. I think that reflects in whatever you do.”