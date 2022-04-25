Fitness trainer shares three exercises for ‘fat loss and leg toning’

Bodyweight exercises coupled with a calorie deficit diet can help one achieve their health goals, say experts. But did you know that bodyweight exercises can also target individual muscles and help tone them? Yoga trainer and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor recently shared three effective exercises that are perfect for “fat loss and leg toning”.

“Three exercises to help you achieve your fat loss goal and toned legs. These exercises are perfect for beginners since they use the support of a wall – allow you to balance better and keep correct form,” she said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@theyoginiworld)

She also went on to demonstrate the three exercises.

What are the exercises?

Wall sit-ups (modified squat)

*Practice three sets; one minute each

Wall supported lunges

– Both legs should be at 90 degrees to each other.

*Practice on both sides – three sets of 20 reps each

Also Read | Fitness at home: Eight everyday things you can use to exercise

Wall supported one leg deadlift

– Keep hips squared. Avoid tilting to either side.

*Practice on both sides – three sets of 20 reps each

Who can do these?

“Anyone can do these exercises“, said Kapoor, adding “especially for those who are very obese, this is very suitable as you need low impact workouts.”

She said that these can be done even by beginners, but pregnant women must practice caution and avoid the last exercise since it requires to balance on one leg. “Senior citizens can practice slowly with caution, and people who have knee pain are advised to keep knees and ankles in one line; in case of any pain during any of the practice – avoid,” she suggested.

Contraindications

Not many contraindications, because these are simple exercises, said Kapoor. However, those with severe joint pain or arthritis, ankle or heel pain, should avoid.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!