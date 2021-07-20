Bajrang Punia’s latest workout videos are giving us major fitness goals

Bajrang Punia has been doing a range of exercises to build strength. (Source: bajrangpunia60/Instagram)

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is gearing up for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics. Ahead of the Men’s Freestyle 65kg tournament, to be held on August 6, the 27-year-old is making sure to keep up his fitness levels.

Bajrang, recently, shared a workout video on Instagram in which he is seen doing lateral pull-ups. This exercise activates the core, increases upper body strength and overall body control, according to muscleandstrength.com. It also improves grip strength.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@bajrangpunia60)

The 27-year-old freestyle wrestler has been doing a range of exercises to build strength. Earlier, he also shared a video of him acing prone dumbbell bench row, which involves lying chest-down on an inclined bench and rowing dumbbells on either hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@bajrangpunia60)

This workout stimulates the chest, triceps and shoulders. It also activates many other smaller, stabilising muscles.

In another video, he is seen doing barbell glute bridge under the supervision of a fitness trainer. This workout helps build strength and endurance in the glutes, according to healthline.com. It also strengthens core muscles and is known to contribute to decreased back pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@bajrangpunia60)

In June, Bajrang injured his right knee while competing in the semi-finals of the Russian tournament. “I am fine. It (getting injured) happens in sports,” he told PTI.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle