After losing 28 kilos, woman says she can ‘now wear the dresses I love’

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A mother who lost 28 kilos to reach 47 kg recently opened up about her dramatic transformation. On Instagram, Pavani Pichuka shared that she once avoided everyday activities she found “difficult”, including climbing stairs, bending down, and even sitting on the floor. “More confidence; stronger body; better stamina; better mental well-being; more comfortable in my own body; more energy to keep up with my daughter; and I feel like myself again. Weight loss isn’t just about looking different. It’s about feeling different,” she shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She also mentioned injuring her knee in a gym session and how it meant “never going back”. “I lost 28 kgs. But so much changed in my everyday life. Now, I wear the dresses I love,” she mentioned.
The everyday activities that became easier along the way are the highlight, reflected consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, these functional improvements can be more meaningful than weight loss alone. “Better lower-body strength, balance, mobility, cardiovascular fitness and functional capacity can make routine movements such as getting up from the floor, climbing stairs, walking longer distances and playing with children easier,” said Goyal.
Her transformation also highlights an important point about exercise after weight loss. “An earlier injury does not necessarily mean someone has to permanently avoid physical activity. With appropriate rehabilitation, gradual progression and strength training, exercise can become a way of rebuilding capacity rather than simply burning calories,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
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And for parents, the transformation can have an especially practical dimension. “Being able to get down on the floor with a child, keep up during a walk or run, climb stairs and participate in activities without constantly thinking about physical limitations represents a change in quality of life, not just appearance,” said Goyal.