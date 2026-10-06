After losing 28 kilos, woman says she can ‘now wear the dresses I love’

A mother who lost 28 kilos to reach 47 kg recently opened up about her dramatic transformation. On Instagram, Pavani Pichuka shared that she once avoided everyday activities she found “difficult”, including climbing stairs, bending down, and even sitting on the floor. “More confidence; stronger body; better stamina; better mental well-being; more comfortable in my own body; more energy to keep up with my daughter; and I feel like myself again. Weight loss isn’t just about looking different. It’s about feeling different,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.