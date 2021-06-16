Tisca Chopra’s immunity-building yoga workout is the perfect way to start the day

Here's what Tisca Chopra has been doing to keep fit amid pandemic. (Source: Tisca Chopra/Instagram)

The pandemic has made it official: regular physical activity and a nutritious diet are the two pillars to building immunity. But it is never too late to begin one’s fitness journey, and showing how to do it right is actor Tisca Chopra. She recently shared a video of herself working out at home to beat the ‘invisible enemy’. The best bit about the video is that her pet dog, Koko, also approves the workouts.

The 47-year-old can be seen doing yoga asanas including Chakrasana and Padmasana. She also can be seen stretching, and doing alternate ab crunches, and breathing exercises.

“The only way to beat this invisible enemy is to get stronger from within. #KoKo clearly gives his approval,” she captioned her post.

Watch!

How does yoga benefit one’s health?

Along with the visible physical benefits, yoga helps improves respiratory and digestive functions. “It regulates blood circulation, manages hormonal imbalances, improves sleep cycle, and soothes the nervous system,” said certified yoga expert Nishtha Bijlani.

“Yoga helps us find a release for suppressed emotions. Psychosomatic pains, which show up due to held-up emotions, start dissolving. The body and mind’s stress response starts to greatly reduce. We learn to pause before reacting to a situation, and in that pause is change,” she added.

The most important change visible is the breath, according to Bijlani. “The breath is calm and soft, not shallow or heavy. The breath rate has a direct impact on the heart rate, as a result, an impact on the quality of life. It’s only when the breath improves, does the mind learns to de-stress. Yoga works at the core level of breath. This changes our energy. This repairs the mental state,” she said.

ALSO READ | Simple yoga asanas and lifestyle practices to relieve stress and anxiety

Research has shown that practice of yoga releases chemicals such as dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, endorphins and thereby reducing stress hormones such as cortisol.

What’s your daily fitness routine all about?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle