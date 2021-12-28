Tisca Chopra shares ways to ‘stay on course with fitness’ in the holiday season; find out

During the winter season, there is a sudden and strange laziness which follows a drop in temperature. Sometimes, it is all right to stay under the blanket, watching your favourite shows and enjoying a warm brew — coffee, hot chocolate, spiced tea, etc.

But for those who are really into fitness and take their exercises seriously, it can be a bit frustrating. So, what can you do to stay disciplined and make sure you do not put on weight in the holiday season?

Actor Tisca Chopra has some interesting tips. She took to Instagram to share how she stays “on course with [her] fitness during the holidays”. Take a look.

“Muscle is hard to build and easy to lose.. I am committed to getting fitter this winter break..” she wrote.

She shared the following rules:

1. Eat one portion of dessert, if absolutely dying, preferably for lunch not dinner.

2. Start meal with a soup and/or salad, so as to pack less carbs.

3. Drink minimum 2 litres of water, and no, chai and coffee don’t count as water. And alcohol most certainly doesn’t — it’s dehydrating.

4. Eat on time and mostly before going out; “I don’t panic-eat.”

5. Break workout into two parts — a bit of yoga and stretching in the morning. Gym/walking in the evening.. “has better results than just one workout.”

“Here’s to all of us welcoming #2022 with mad good health!” she wrote.

What do you think about these health and fitness tips?

