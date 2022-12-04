scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Learn how to meditate the right way with these tips from an Ayurvedic expert

"Meditation is simpler (and harder) than most people think," wrote Dr Dixa Bhavsar

Meditation-pexels (2)If you've been considering to learn how to meditate, you've come to the right place. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Amid busy schedules, stress at work, personal responsibilities and numerous other chores, our mental health may take a back seat.

As such, it becomes extremely important to rejuvenate the body and mind and try to keep stress at bay. One of the ways to do that, as suggested by Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, is meditation.

Apart from helping you improve your concentration powers, “the goal of meditation isn’t to control your thoughts, it’s to stop letting them control you”, wrote Dr Bhavsar in an Instagram post.

Take a look below to know more about how you can introduce meditation to your life and do it the right way.

“Meditation is simpler (and harder) than most people think. Read these steps, make sure you’re somewhere where you can relax into this process, set a timer, and give it a shot”, wrote Dr Bhavsar in the caption.

Meditation-pexels (1) Find a spot that’s comfortable for you. (Representative image/Pexels)

*Take a seat- Find a place to sit that feels calm and quiet to you. It can be inside your house or outside in a balcony, terrace or garden, choose a spot which wouldn’t cause you interruptions.

*Set a time limit- In order to meditate effectively, it can help to choose a short span of time, such as five or 10 minutes.

*Notice your body- While you’re beginning to meditate, ensure that you are stable and in a position you can stay in for a while. “You can sit in a chair with your feet placed flat on the floor or you can sit loosely in a cross-legged position, you can kneel—all are fine”, said the expert.

*Feel your breath- Follow the sensation of your breath as it goes in and as it goes out.

*Notice when your mind has wandered- When you get around to noticing that your mind has wandered—in a few seconds, a minute, five minutes—simply return your attention to your breathing and continue to meditate.

*Be kind to your wandering mind- Don’t judge yourself or obsess over the content of the thoughts you find yourself lost in. Ensure that you return.

*Close with kindness- When you’re ready, gently lift your gaze (if your eyes are closed, open them). Take a moment and notice any sounds in the environment. Notice how your body feels right after completing meditation. Notice your thoughts and emotions.

