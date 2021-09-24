scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 24, 2021
MUST READ

Fitness alert: 3 tips for faster muscle recovery (and much more)

It is important to ensure muscle recovery post-workout

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 4:40:46 pm
muscle recovery, fitness myths vs fact, how to allow for faster recovery post working out, yasmin karachiwala tips, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, stretching benefits,Post workout muscle recover is important. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Working out is essential. But it is equally important to give the body time to fully recover after a strenuous session so that it can rebuild and re-energise the muscles. But sometimes your body doesn’t heal quite as fast as you’d like it to, leading to soreness.

If you too have been experiencing the same, we have got you covered.

ALSO READ |Don’t have weights to workout at home? Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘fitness in a bucket’ is goals

Here are the top three tips from Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala that can be quite helpful.

Here’s what can be done

Stretching

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Stretching increases flexibility and reduces the chance of muscle tears.

Stay hydrated

Have a sip of water in between sets to avoid cramps.

ALSO READ |Add more power and strength to your workouts with animal flow exercises

Protein post-workout

Consuming protein post-workout can help the body repair muscle wear and tear.

Here are some workout myths as per Karachiwala.

Weight = Health

Duration of workout

Spot reduction

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show was a star-studded affair; here’s a quick roundup

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X