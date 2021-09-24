Fitness alert: 3 tips for faster muscle recovery (and much more)

Working out is essential. But it is equally important to give the body time to fully recover after a strenuous session so that it can rebuild and re-energise the muscles. But sometimes your body doesn’t heal quite as fast as you’d like it to, leading to soreness.

If you too have been experiencing the same, we have got you covered.

Here are the top three tips from Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala that can be quite helpful.

Here’s what can be done

Stretching

Stretching increases flexibility and reduces the chance of muscle tears.

Stay hydrated

Have a sip of water in between sets to avoid cramps.

Protein post-workout

Consuming protein post-workout can help the body repair muscle wear and tear.

Here are some workout myths as per Karachiwala.

Weight = Health

Duration of workout

Spot reduction

