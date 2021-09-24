Fitness alert: 3 tips for faster muscle recovery (and much more)

September 24, 2021 4:40:46 pm
Working out is essential. But it is equally important to give the body time to fully recover after a strenuous session so that it can rebuild and re-energise the muscles. But sometimes your body doesn’t heal quite as fast as you’d like it to, leading to soreness.
If you too have been experiencing the same, we have got you covered.
Here are the top three tips from Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala that can be quite helpful.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what can be done
Stretching
Stretching increases flexibility and reduces the chance of muscle tears.
Stay hydrated
Have a sip of water in between sets to avoid cramps.
Protein post-workout
Consuming protein post-workout can help the body repair muscle wear and tear.
Here are some workout myths as per Karachiwala.
Weight = Health
View this post on Instagram
Duration of workout
View this post on Instagram
Spot reduction
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-