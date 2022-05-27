Nutritionist shares tips for effective weight reduction: ‘If you are chasing fat loss…’

Working towards your fitness goals doesn’t have to be difficult. While you need to be patient and dedicated, planning certain things beforehand and avoiding some common mistakes — diet and everyday habits — can help go a long way.

To help you understand more, here’s nutritionist Nancy Dehra explaining the things that can help aid your weight loss.

*If you are chasing fat loss, add strength training to your routine. It will help in preserving muscles while losing fat.

*Focus on adding a portion of protein to every meal. This will reduce cravings, increase satiety, and take care of your daily protein requirements.

*Eat a big salad as one of your meals everyday. Vegetables are low in caloric content, high in fibre, and nutrients. They help in adding volume at lesser calories to meals and keeps you full; also regulate bowel movement.

*Have a plan of action. Knowing what you should eat will help in planning your meals and reduce guesswork. This ensures consistency and better results.

*Overall progress is better than just focusing on weight alone.

When working towards your goals, it is important to set certain reminders

Previously, in another Instagram post, she also listed a few easy things one can do while working towards their goal

*Wake up 15 minutes early to prep for your day

*Add vegetables in every meal

*Reach for water in between meals. Keep your bottle in front of you; on side table; work table; bag; or set a reminder on phone to drink it

*Portion control

*Use less processed food – your meal shouldn’t have more than one processed item

*Protein intake – “It is underrated but protein helps in getting the body you want. It makes your organs healthy as well,” she shared

*Exercise – whatever you like. “You don’t have to really go out of the house for it. Just give 15 minutes a day- simple stretching; yoga; dance can go a long way,” she said

