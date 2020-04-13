Bored of your regular bodyweight exercises? Add a twist with this TikTok challenge

Time to undertake the #plankchallenge on Tiktok. (Source: File Photo) Time to undertake the #plankchallenge on Tiktok. (Source: File Photo)

For all you bored souls who wish to try out something new to make your everyday workout routines interesting, here is a fun challenge to undertake. The challenge not only breaks monotony, but also takes you a step closer to your fitness goals. All set? So check out #plankchallenge on Tiktok which requires you to do planks albeit a twist.

Bodyweight exercises are a great way to get in shape without investing much time. What more? They can be done anywhere, anytime. This challenge lends a twist to the traditional plank, a type of bodyweight weight exercise that is considered effective to strengthen the core muscles as well as the shoulders, arms and glutes. In this challenge users are expected to perform advanced versions of the exercise, including Plank Ups or Push Up Planks. It also includes another important bodyweight exercise — push ups — that are known to strengthen the core as well as shoulders, arms and chest.

Take a look!

Adding some variations to your workout not only challenges your core and lower abdominals, it also makes it a fun exercise session.

How to do Push Up Planks

*With your toes on the floor, lift your body off the ground using your arms until it is parallel to the ground. In this plank position, bend one arm to bring the elbow and forearm to the floor.

*Bring the other arm down, so you are in a forearm plank position.

*Push back the starting position by placing each hand where your elbows were.

*Repeat this movement, alternating the side with each repetition.

Benefits of Push Up Planks

*Modified push ups, like the plank ups, are known to engage the core muscles more and are quite effective when you don’t want to do a long workout.

*A combination of push ups and planks strengthens the core, triceps and the chest.

Some points to keep in mind:

*Ensure you keep a strong plank position and a neutral spine the whole time.

*Squeeze your legs and glutes to keep your hips as stable as possible.

Ready to undertake the challenge?

