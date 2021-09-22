Tiger Shroff leaves fans awestruck with multiple somersaults in latest video

Tiger Shroff is among the fittest celebs in B-town, and the actor clearly does not miss a chance to prove it.

Recently, the fitness enthusiast shared a video on Instagram from his London tour. In the video, he is seen in a park, doing multiple somersaults without a break, leaving us gasping for breath. “Taking in some fresh air in the beautiful city of London…no days off on a day off,” the 31-year-old captioned the video:

An acrobatic exercise, somersault involves rotating one’s body in a circular motion in air around a horizontal axis — the feet is passed over the head.

Somersaults are of different types. They can be performed in multiples or there can be multiples of quarter body revolutions.

Celebs like Shaan, Sophie Choudry and Jaccky Bhagnani, among others, appreciated the Heropanti actor’s latest stunt.

Earlier, Tiger left us awestruck with other gymnastic movements as well, from a double front flip to flying kicks. Here are some of them:

Beginners are advised to attempt these movements only under the supervision of an expert.

