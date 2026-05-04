Tiger Shroff smashes upper body goals with 60 kg dumbbell press: ‘Scary feeling under that weight’

Hours spent at the gym finally pay off when the body pulls off a feat considered unthinkable. Tiger Shroff’s social media uploads have often given us a glimpse of his bulging forearms and rippling muscles, all thanks to gruelling upper-body workouts. This time, the Heropanti actor is back with another successful dumbbell workout. Feeling proud of lifting a number others might find daunting, he shared, “60 kgs (each) starting to feel light 🦍🫠 scary feeling under that weight,” in the caption of his latest Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Shreedhar R, fitness expert at Cult, shared that dumbbells improve muscle strength, enhance functional fitness, balance, and coordination by working each arm independently, reducing muscle imbalances, and engaging the stabiliser muscles.

“For a shoulder press, hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, then slowly return to the starting position. It engages the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, improving upper-body stability and reach. Engage your core for stability,” he told indianexpress.com. And if you want to take it a notch higher and work with heavier weights, try a chest press like Shroff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

For this, he recommended lying on a bench or the floor with a dumbbell in each hand. “Press them above your chest, then lower slowly. This exercise strengthens the chest, triceps, and shoulders, improving pushing power,” said the expert. “A strong chest and shoulders help you execute these motions with more control and less strain. Keep the movements slow and controlled,” Shreedhar added.

What to keep in mind

According to him, people often end up bouncing the weights off the chest or locking the elbows at the top. “Using dumbbells is a fantastic way to build strength, but always start with lighter weights to master form, and avoid rushing through movements. Prioritise control to prevent injury,” Shreedhar said.

Keep in mind that not warming up, having a limited range of motion, and unbalanced movements are other places where people go wrong.

An excellent form of strength training, dumbbell workouts help boost metabolism long after your gym session is over, due to the increased energy expenditure required to repair and maintain muscle tissue. According to the expert, strength training also triggers the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and euphoria. And lastly, one of the more underrated benefits point at the “ability to improve functional fitness and enhance daily living,” said Shreedhar.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.