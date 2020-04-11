Tiger Shroff nails a double front flip; watch video

Tiger Shroff posted a video of him doing double front flip. (Source: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram) Tiger Shroff posted a video of him doing double front flip. (Source: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is a fitness enthusiast; his numerous workout videos on social media are proof.

The War actor clearly pushes his limits when it comes to fitness. In a throwback video that he posted on Instagram recently, Tiger is seen acing a double front flip. Take a look at the video:

Flips are part of an acrobatic exercise in which a person leaps into the air and rotates the body one or more times, before landing. Flips are performed in acro dance or gymnastics.

Earlier Disha Patani also showed how to do front and back flips through videos she posted on Instagram.

How to do front double flip on a trampoline

If you are a beginner, try the workout only under the supervision of an instructor to avoid risk of injury.

Before attempting a double front flip, learn how to do a single flip. Follow these steps:

1. Move to the middle of the trampoline and jump. Do it a few times till you gain some height and momentum.

2. Raise your arms straight and keep your upper body upright, and bounce. When you are comfortable doing this, in the middle of the jump, curve your arms and upper body forward. Look straight down at the trampoline. With your shoulders parallel to the trampoline, pull your knees close to your chest, holding your feet with both hands, which is known as tucking.

3. Tucking will give you momentum to complete one rotation. Untuck your knees and land while keeping your upper body upright. Keep your eyes open when landing.

4. To do two rotations, tuck faster and avoid releasing. Keep your head between your legs and press your chin against your chest, according to rider.co.

