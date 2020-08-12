scorecardresearch
Tiger Shroff just nailed a 5.7 ft high jump; watch video

Workout Wednesday: Tiger Shroff is inspiring us to work on our fitness level

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 2:10:07 pm
tiger shroffTiger Shroff is setting fitness goals. (Source: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is among the most flexible and fittest of Bollywood celebs, and the actor has proved it time and again.

The Baaghi actor once again left us awestruck by acing a 5.7 ft high jump. “Monkey bizz…5.7 ft cleared, could go higher if it wasn’t for all that cake last night,” he wrote alongside a video of the same. Watch:

For the uninitiated, high jump is usually a track and field event where a person jumps unaided over a vertical or horizontal obstacle placed at measured heights, without dislodging it. In its most practised format, a bar is placed between two standards along with a crash mat for a safe landing.

According to jumpandclimb.com.au, jumping usually stimulates metabolism, increases oxygen capacity, improves sense of balance and circulation of the lymph through lymph glands.

Read| Wish to get moving after injury? Take some fitness inspiration from Krishna Jackie Shroff

Tiger also posted multiple videos on Instagram of him pulling off variations of a flip, an acrobatic exercise. Here’s a glimpse:

View this post on Instagram

Miss going out to play… 😞

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

View this post on Instagram

🌪 @shariquealy_

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

If you are a beginner, do not attempt these exercises without being supervised by an expert.

