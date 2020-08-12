Tiger Shroff just nailed a 5.7 ft high jump; watch video

Tiger Shroff is setting fitness goals. (Source: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is among the most flexible and fittest of Bollywood celebs, and the actor has proved it time and again.

The Baaghi actor once again left us awestruck by acing a 5.7 ft high jump. “Monkey bizz…5.7 ft cleared, could go higher if it wasn’t for all that cake last night,” he wrote alongside a video of the same. Watch:

For the uninitiated, high jump is usually a track and field event where a person jumps unaided over a vertical or horizontal obstacle placed at measured heights, without dislodging it. In its most practised format, a bar is placed between two standards along with a crash mat for a safe landing.

According to jumpandclimb.com.au, jumping usually stimulates metabolism, increases oxygen capacity, improves sense of balance and circulation of the lymph through lymph glands.

Read| Wish to get moving after injury? Take some fitness inspiration from Krishna Jackie Shroff

Tiger also posted multiple videos on Instagram of him pulling off variations of a flip, an acrobatic exercise. Here’s a glimpse:

If you are a beginner, do not attempt these exercises without being supervised by an expert.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd