Fitness alert: Tiger Shroff gives workout goals with his kickboxing session

Tiger Shroff’s dedication and persistence toward fitness are laudable. From somersaults to high-intensity workout sessions, there is nothing that the actor cannot do and his social media feed is proof of the same.
The 32-year-old actor served us with major fitness goals through his latest Instagram reel in which he can be seen practising kickboxing with his instructor.
The actor was seen throwing punches at his fitness instructor and dodging the same from the other end. “Fly like a butterfly,” he captioned the post.
Many fans lauded Shroff for his dedication. Among others, his mother, Ayesha Shroff also commented on the post with heart emoticons.
Singer Mika Singh was so impressed with his video that he reposted it on his Instagram handle and wrote, “You are so good, I want to learn how to fight in the boxing ring from you. I can easily beat five people in my Punjabi style but you are just something else.”
Kickboxing is known to be a form of hybrid martial arts– including various components like punching, kicking, and footwork. It comes bearing a plethora of health benefits. It can strengthen the arms and shoulders while toning the muscles in the core, glutes, legs, and back.
According to Healthline, kickboxing can “improve cardiovascular health and muscle strength along with aiding in weight loss.”
Earlier, Tiger’s trainer Rajendra Dhole had given a glimpse of the actor acing deadlifts. “When the actor/athlete demands to be like a hero in reel and real life. A routine for stability, strength, balance, and hypertrophy,” he captioned the post. Tiger was seen doing step-ups and lunges in the video.
