Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

When Tiger Shroff effortlessly lifted 220 kgs!

"...could have played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didn't rip off," the Baaghi actor wrote.

tiger shroffTiger Shroff proves why he is a '220 kg club member' (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff’s commitment to fitness is not new. But what amazes us every time is how he keeps challenging himself by experimenting with newer fitness moves on the regular. And this time, too, he set major fitness goals by lifting 220 kgs! Unfortunately, he could not hold on to it for the duration he had in mind.

“Hi again 220 kgs…could have played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didn’t rip off,” wrote Tiger on Instagram.

ALSO READ |Fitness tips: Why you must always warm-up before a workout

Previously, Tiger, who resumed lifting heavy weights after a long time, had taken to Instagram Stories to write: “180 kgs starting to feel like paper again”.

tiger shroff Tiger Shroff is back with a bang (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

To recall, The Baaghi 3 actor’s fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole had also commented on him lifting 180 kgs, “It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member”.

tiger shroff Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories)
ALSO READ |‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to be consistent’: Kriti Sanon

Tips to lift heavy weights without injuring yourself

Experts suggest that it is important to ensure proper technique is incorporated, along with safe and well-maintained equipment. It is also important to warm-up and start slow.

“Risking an injury is simply not worth it. A good way to amp up the intensity and challenge yourself would be to increase your workout volume and do more reps,” said Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness.

Take at least 1-2 days off each week. “It is not advisable to put your body through the grind everyday and accumulating stress and fatigue. Give your body time to heal, recover, and watch it serve you for longer,” Kakaiya added.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:00:51 am
