When Tiger Shroff effortlessly lifted 220 kgs!

Tiger Shroff’s commitment to fitness is not new. But what amazes us every time is how he keeps challenging himself by experimenting with newer fitness moves on the regular. And this time, too, he set major fitness goals by lifting 220 kgs! Unfortunately, he could not hold on to it for the duration he had in mind.

“Hi again 220 kgs…could have played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didn’t rip off,” wrote Tiger on Instagram.

Previously, Tiger, who resumed lifting heavy weights after a long time, had taken to Instagram Stories to write: “180 kgs starting to feel like paper again”.

Tiger Shroff is back with a bang (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram) Tiger Shroff is back with a bang (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

To recall, The Baaghi 3 actor’s fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole had also commented on him lifting 180 kgs, “It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories) Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories)

Tips to lift heavy weights without injuring yourself

Experts suggest that it is important to ensure proper technique is incorporated, along with safe and well-maintained equipment. It is also important to warm-up and start slow.

Advertisement

“Risking an injury is simply not worth it. A good way to amp up the intensity and challenge yourself would be to increase your workout volume and do more reps,” said Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness.

Take at least 1-2 days off each week. “It is not advisable to put your body through the grind everyday and accumulating stress and fatigue. Give your body time to heal, recover, and watch it serve you for longer,” Kakaiya added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!