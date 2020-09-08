Tiger Shroff lifts 220 kg weight for workout; watch video

Tiger Shroff just pulled off a deadlift. (Source: tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff has time and again left us awestruck with his extreme fitness level. We saw him ace difficult exercises, from strength-training workouts to a variety of acrobatic movements like flips in the past.

The Baaghi actor does not shy away from pushing his fitness level. Once again, Tiger challenged himself to do an exercise that many of us would think twice before attempting — a deadlift with 220 kg weight.

Tiger posted an Instagram video of him attempting the deadlift. While he is unable to lift the weight in his first attempt, he is seen attempting it for the second time and lifting the barbell successfully. Watch the video:

Deadlift

A weight training exercise, deadlift involves lifting a loaded barbell or a bar off the ground to the level of the hips and then placing it back on the ground.

Benefits of deadlift

Deadlift works on the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and a range of muscles, like forearm, abdominal, leg and lower back muscles, according to livestrong.com. Studies have shown that it also improves the ability to do a vertical jump. Besides, it is known to burn more calories than a handful of other exercises.

How to do a deadlift

If you are a beginner, do this exercise under the supervision of a trainer. Here are the steps:

* Stand with your mid-foot under the barbell.

* Bend and grab the bar on either side at a shoulder-width distance.

* Bend your knees.

* Lift up your chest and straighten your lower back.

* Take a deep breath, lift the barbell and stand up.

* Hold it for a second with locked hips and knees. Return the weight to the floor. Rest for a few seconds and repeat.

