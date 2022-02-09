‘Have you tried the ice-cream diet yet?’ asks Tiger shroff; here’s what it is all about

Tiger Shroff has not just made a mark with his acting skills, but has also served as a fitness inspiration to many. Time and again, the actor keeps sharing his impressive workout videos that show how he maintains his well-chiseled body. But, do you know what diet the 31-year-old follow?

It’s the ice-cream diet! Sharing a picture of him enjoying a tub of ice cream, he wrote, “Have you guys tried the ice-cream diet yet?” Take a look.

Ice cream and diet almost sound like an oxymoron, so what exactly is an ice cream diet? The original ice cream diet is based on a book published in 2002, authored by Holly McCord.

Talking about the diet, Karishma Shah, integrative nutritionist and holistic life coach, said that the ice cream diet is basically following “a calorie-restricted diet. And, you get to have ice cream every day of the week when you are following a very strict calorie-restricted diet”.

“Over a period of time, it plays with the psychology of the person following this diet. It helps people limit other foods with an idea to get them excited that they are going to eat ice cream every day,” she added.

This diet, however, is not effective, according to Shah. “It can work in a very bad way for you because you are telling your mind and body that you are going to let go of other foods just so that you can indulge in ice creams. That’s not how the psychology of food works.”

“When people have ice creams, which are high in calories and fats, they end up removing other nutrient-rich foods. That leads to a very low-nutrient diet, that won’t help you fuel your brain. Learn how to enjoy ice cream as a treat instead of incorporating it in your daily diet,” she suggested.

Asking people to not follow the ice cream diet, she added, “If you want to follow a sustainable diet for life, it’s very important to create a good relationship with food. It means that you can enjoy ice cream when you want, knowing you are following your diet protocols on other days. If you wish to sustain a healthy relationship with food, you need to enjoy everything in a proper balance.”

