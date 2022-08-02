‘Split under the tank was one of my favourite shots’: Tiger Shroff impresses with his stunt move

Tiger Shroff‘s unwavering commitment to fitness is laudable. There is no denying that the 32-year-old actor is a thorough professional, a glimpse of which he recently gave on Instagram as he shared a video of him doing a full split stunt under a tank gun for his upcoming film Baaghi 3.

“Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank, this split under the tank was one of my favourite shots that I have done,” Tiger captioned the video.

In the clip, the actor can be seen showing his bruised back after performing the intense sequence which required him to glide underneath the tank gun in a full split pose.

Soon after he shared the video, fans heaped praises. “Always inspired by your hard work bhai,” a social media user commented while ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, “Insane”.

If you too wish to ace a full split, here’s how you can build strength.

“Learning how to do splits doesn’t require any fancy equipment or expensive programs. With the right steps and determination, anyone can practice doing splits at home with ease,” Varun Rattan, ACE certified personal trainer, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, told indianexpress.com.

How to do splits?

There are multiple ways to get into a split, but the most common method is to do a half split. According to Rattan,

*Start with a foam roller (for support) as you roll the hips, quadriceps, hamstrings, inner thighs, and calf muscles. Work on hamstring mobility with dynamic stretches like 15 to 20 repetitions of toe touch.

*Then, while taking support of a wall, perform 15 to 20 leg swings (back and forth) for each leg. You can then get in a half split stance using a yoga block or a thick cushion to rest the rear leg’s knee.

*Once you’re in a split, it’s important to maintain a neutral spine. Slide the forefoot forward until you start feeling a mild discomfort in the hamstrings and hip.

*Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, rest and repeat two to three times.

*Once you’re comfortable in half split, try doing it without the cushion and slowly push yourself into a full split.

“Remember, getting to a full split requires time and practice and is usually not something that can be mastered within a week. Doing too much too soon may result in muscle strain or other injuries,” warned Rattan.

A word of caution

If you’ve ever torn a muscle in the groin or hamstrings, have had a serious knee or hip injury in the past, then you particularly need to tread cautiously. “If you have concerns about hurting yourself while trying to achieve this feat, then take the help of a good certified personal trainer,” suggested Rattan.

One must note, that it is not muscular strength which leads to ace splits, it is entirely the flexibility and mobility of the hip joints and muscles around it, said Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert and Co-founder, Director at FITTR. “Splits are not necessary to be aced if you want to get fit, but being able to do a split is a skill,” he said.

You can do simple stretches, too

“It’s important to stretch regularly to avoid injury and improve flexibility, but you don’t have to do full splits to get the benefits. There are tons of easy stretching techniques that don’t require any special equipment or a lot of space,” said Rattan.

