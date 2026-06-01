Tiger Shroff ‘smells’ cake but won’t take a bite, says sis Krishna; expert on extreme discipline

Maintaining a high level of fitness often requires consistency, discipline, and a willingness to make lifestyle choices that support long-term health goals. Recently, fitness entrepreneur Krishna Shroff offered a glimpse into the lifestyle habits of her brother, actor Tiger Shroff, during an interview with Hauterrfly. Known for his athletic physique and dedication to fitness, Tiger’s commitment appears to extend well beyond workouts and into nearly every aspect of his daily routine.

Speaking about his culinary skills, Krishna joked, “He does not cook. He doesn’t even know how to make eggs. Really, guys? He’s probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn’t even know how to make eggs.” Her comments highlighted how focused he is on training and fitness, despite his lack of some basic kitchen skills.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Krishna also described a level of discipline that shapes his eating and sleeping habits. When asked whether they ever indulge in late-night cravings, she said, “He’s extremely disciplined. You know, for him, once he’s asleep at the same time every night, he’s not waking up to eat anything or munch on anything. I always say there’s a spectrum. There is super disciplined, and then there’s [normal]. So, he’s on the former side: extreme discipline, and I’m in the middle.”

Comparing their approaches to food, she added, “I enjoy that slice of pizza sometimes, but then I like to burn it off. He’s like, on his birthday, he’ll smell birthday cake. He won’t even take a bite. I think that’s a little psychotic, honestly.”

While many people aspire to become fitter and healthier, stories like these raise broader questions about the role of discipline in achieving fitness goals.

Difference between healthy self-discipline and an overly rigid approach to fitness

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Healthy self-discipline creates structure, while rigidity removes flexibility. A disciplined approach to health allows room for adaptation, enjoyment, and life’s unpredictability without triggering significant distress. In psychology, this is often associated with self-regulation—the ability to pursue goals while maintaining psychological balance. An overly rigid approach, on the other hand, is characterised by inflexible rules, perfectionism, and an excessive need for control.”

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She adds that signs that discipline may be going too far include anxiety around missing workouts, avoiding social situations that involve food, feeling distressed when routines are disrupted, or tying self-worth entirely to fitness outcomes. When health behaviours become less about well-being and more about maintaining control or avoiding guilt, it may indicate an unhealthy relationship with discipline.

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On feeling guilty after eating foods perceived as unhealthy

The urge to immediately ‘burn off’ food through exercise is often rooted in guilt rather than genuine health motivation. Gurnani shares, “Studies have shown that when physical activity is used primarily as compensation for eating, it can reinforce a cycle of shame and create a transactional relationship with both food and movement. This mindset may increase emotional distress and reduce the likelihood of maintaining healthy habits in the long term.”

“A healthier approach is to view food as nourishment and pleasure, and exercise as something that supports physical and mental well-being rather than serving as a punishment. Developing body awareness, practising self-compassion, and moving away from labelling foods as entirely “good” or “bad” can help foster a more balanced and sustainable relationship with health,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.