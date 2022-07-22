scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Watch: Tiger Shroff lifts 180 kg weights, says it ‘feels like paper’

Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole commented, "It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 10:00:17 am
tiger shroffTiger Shroff giving us major fitness goals (Source: Tiger Shroff/Instagram/Instagram Stories)

Tiger Shroff and his fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole’s sweet exchange on Instagram Stories is what fitness dreams are made of. The duo, who often share glimpses of their training sessions together, left fans and followers impressed with their recent post in which Tiger can be seen lifting 180 kg.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look.

tiger shroff Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories)

“180 kgs starting to feel like paper again,” wrote Tiger on his Instagram Stories to which Dhole commented, “It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member.”

tiger shroff Rajendra Dhole commented on Tiger Shroff lifting heavy (Source: Rajendra Dhole/Instagram Stories)

In another video, Dhole gave a glimpse of the actor acing deadlifts, that he captioned: “When the actor/athlete demands to be like a hero in reel and real life. A routine for stability, strength, balance, and hypertrophy.”

 

In it, the actor can also be seen working out on his legs as he could be seen doing step-ups, and lunges with added weights.

Also Read |Tiger Shroff leaves fans awestruck with multiple somersaults in latest video

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, step ups is a great exercise one can do for their legs. With one leg always suspended, it creates stress on the quadriceps and the glutes, he told indianexpress.com.

Previously, in an Instagram post, fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty had written about the importance of lifting heavy weights. “Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shwetambari Shetty (@shweshetty)

“Light weights are good, you can initially build some strength, but the light weights with more reps will help you with muscular endurance, too. Muscular strength will come with lifting heavy, progressive overload,” she added.

Stressing that it helps elevate one’s metabolism, Shetty said that lifting heavy causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing—for hours after the workout which helps in better fat burn. “Lift heavy and lift often,” she mentioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

swans, counting of swans, swan population, annual swan census, swan upping, swan upping in England, swan upping on River Thames, indian express news
In pictures: The annual counting of the swan population on River Thames
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement