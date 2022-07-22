Watch: Tiger Shroff lifts 180 kg weights, says it ‘feels like paper’

Tiger Shroff and his fitness trainer Rajendra Dhole’s sweet exchange on Instagram Stories is what fitness dreams are made of. The duo, who often share glimpses of their training sessions together, left fans and followers impressed with their recent post in which Tiger can be seen lifting 180 kg.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look.

Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories) Tiger Shroff lifts heavy (Source: Rajendra Ghole/Instagram Stories)

“180 kgs starting to feel like paper again,” wrote Tiger on his Instagram Stories to which Dhole commented, “It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member.”

Rajendra Dhole commented on Tiger Shroff lifting heavy (Source: Rajendra Dhole/Instagram Stories) Rajendra Dhole commented on Tiger Shroff lifting heavy (Source: Rajendra Dhole/Instagram Stories)

In another video, Dhole gave a glimpse of the actor acing deadlifts, that he captioned: “When the actor/athlete demands to be like a hero in reel and real life. A routine for stability, strength, balance, and hypertrophy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RD Rajendra Dhole 🇮🇳 (@rajendradhole)

In it, the actor can also be seen working out on his legs as he could be seen doing step-ups, and lunges with added weights.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff leaves fans awestruck with multiple somersaults in latest video

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, step ups is a great exercise one can do for their legs. With one leg always suspended, it creates stress on the quadriceps and the glutes, he told indianexpress.com.

Previously, in an Instagram post, fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty had written about the importance of lifting heavy weights. “Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetambari Shetty (@shweshetty)

“Light weights are good, you can initially build some strength, but the light weights with more reps will help you with muscular endurance, too. Muscular strength will come with lifting heavy, progressive overload,” she added.

Stressing that it helps elevate one’s metabolism, Shetty said that lifting heavy causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing—for hours after the workout which helps in better fat burn. “Lift heavy and lift often,” she mentioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!