This throwback video of John Abraham planking is major fitness goal

The secret to a healthy frame is the core body strength and how it is worked upon on a daily basis. If you are someone who is not fond of planks and wondered why you should even do them, here is supermodel and actor John Abraham taking on planks for a minute and showing us why they matter. Needless to say, the actor, who turns a year older today, is well-known for his chiselled physique.

His longtime friend and fitness trainer Vinod Channa shared this video on his Instagram profile where Abraham can be seen doing a one-minute plank. Channa captioned the post, “Anyone who thinks a minute goes by really fast have never tried perfect planking”. Planking with @thejohnabraham”

A look at the throwback video from this year would reveal that a minute of planks (and if you can do more) is a great fitness activity that must be incorporated in your routine.

Here’s how to do it

You can do bodyweight exercises pretty much anywhere; all you need is a wall to lean on or a chair/bench for bending.

*The basic plank is simple. You need to assume a modified push-up position with your elbows bent 90 degrees and both forearms resting on the floor.

*Position your elbows directly underneath the shoulders and look straight toward the floor.

*Your body should form a perfectly straight line from the crown of your head to your heels.

Getting into plank pose can be easy. Holding a plank can even be easy for a few seconds, but since the plank is an exercise position that can be held indefinitely, its difficulty can range from easy, short-term planks to excruciating tests of endurance.

Here’s why you should go for planks

*The plank is a bodyweight exercise, which means it can be done with nothing but your own body. Bodyweight exercises are essential for the core because an improved core means an improved ability to lift weights; improved athletic performance, especially where you are required to run; improved ability to bend on your sides and twist your waist and a stronger back.

*Since planks work your core, that means they work basically the whole body, from your pelvic girdle to your shoulder girdle as well as your legs. The plank strengthens the spine, rhomboids and trapezius, and the abdominal muscles, which naturally result in a strong posture as they grow in strength.

*Planks help you balance your body on your elbows and toes.

*A good body posture boosts your productivity, improves mood and aids breathing. While practising planks, you are required to keep your back straight. In the initial few attempts, you may experience back pain, but eventually, as your body adapts to the posture, it strengthens your back and improves your posture.

*Planking challenges the entire body at a time, which also helps metabolism. This one form of workout helps you burn more calories than regular crunches and sit-ups. This muscle-strengthening exercise helps you burn more energy even if you are sitting the whole day. Practising planks 10 times a day, for a stretch of 60 seconds, boosts your metabolism and keeps it high throughout the day.

*Lack of flexibility is one of the most important causes of workout injuries. Plank stretches the shoulders, collarbones, hamstrings and other muscles and strengthens them.

Pro tips:

* Perform planks for at least one minute at a time

*Plank in front of a mirror to ensure that you are doing it correctly

*Practice planks in sets so that you can do more number of reps at a time

