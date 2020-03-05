Throwback Thursday: Time to revisit Alia Bhatt’s workout

In this throwback video, Alia Bhatt can be seen performing a variation of the pigeon pose. (Photo: File/Rupal Sidhpura Faria/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) In this throwback video, Alia Bhatt can be seen performing a variation of the pigeon pose. (Photo: File/Rupal Sidhpura Faria/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Advanced yoga poses are no child’s play. The feeling that one experiences when they reach the next level is truly blissful. And reminding us that one should always keep improving and moving ahead is none other than actor Alia Bhatt.

In this post shared by celebrity trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria back in 2018, we see Bhatt acing the advanced version of the pigeon pose with much ease.

Take a look at the post below:

Here’s what Faria had to say, “Never seen someone get into pigeon pose looking so adorable… dear @aliaabhatt @aliaa.bhatt123 doing what she does best.”

We couldn’t agree more. The Highway actor can be seen performing the hip opener asana, also called Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, which literally translates to ‘a king pigeon on one leg’. True to its name, deeper flexibility of the back, hips and shoulders is required to perform this variation of a deep back-bend.

If you are wondering what this variation of the pigeon pose is all about, here is some help.

Considering that many of us are desk-bound most of the time, the muscles in the hips tend to become tight owing to lack of physical activity. It is here that the pose helps one workout the muscles of the legs and pelvis that connect to the hips

How to perform it?

*In the full pose, the back leg is bent and both hands reach over the shoulders to grasp the back foot.

*Meanwhile, the spine goes into a deep extension to allow the back foot to move towards the crown of the head.

For the full expression of the pose, open hips, open shoulders a deep backbend and balance of the body is required.

Benefits of the advanced pose

*Besides opening up the tight muscles of the hips, the pose stretches the thighs, groin and psoas, chest, abdomen, chest, neck and shoulders.

*It stimulates the abdominal organs.

*Improves one’s posture, alignment and overall flexibility.

*It is known to help with urinary disorder.

*Lessens sciatic pain.

*Diminishes lower back pain and stiffness.

What to remember

It is important to remember that step-by-step progression is required to ace this advanced asana with the body being more at ease.

As with all deep opener exercises, move slowly and go one breath at a time. The pose will naturally happen for the body with time.

