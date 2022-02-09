Kangana Ranaut shares throwback picture from when she gained 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from when she had gained 20 kg for her role in the 2021 film ‘Thalaivii‘. In the movie, she essayed the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa — playing her in her youth, showing her initiation into the world of politics, all the way to when she became the CM of the state.

Kangana shared the photo as an Instagram story, wherein she appeared to pose with a book in her hand while browsing through it. Her hair left loose and her natural curls cascading, the actor looked stylish in a denim jacket and matching pants, along with a pair of black leather shoes and sunglasses.

The text on the photo read, “#Throwback to Thalaivii days when I gained 20kgs for my role.”

Last year, the actor had shared that while she had put on all that weight, she had to quickly shed it, too, for another film of hers called ‘Dhaakad‘. She shared her experience on Instagram, writing that doing all that in six months left her with “permanent stretch marks”.

“Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself (Sic),” she wrote.

Prior to that, the actor had said that when she was trying to get back in shape, she had to work out diligently, which included waking up early every day and going for a jog or walk.

She gave her followers a glimpse of her workout routine in the form of a photo, in which she was seen demonstrating the King Dancer Pose in yoga or ‘Natarajasana’ — an intermediate, standing yoga pose combining aspects of balancing with a backbend.

