Throwback fitness: Rakul Preet Singh’s first attempt at inversions is inspiration-worthy

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback post on attempting inversions for the first time. (Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback post on attempting inversions for the first time. (Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many of us remember our first attempts at cooking, winning a game, or even cycling. When, doesn’t matter — everything done for the first time is a memory to cherish. Actor and yoga enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh echoed the sentiment as she shared a photo from her first successful inversion practice.

She also pointed out that her yoga journey, which began in 2018, has taught her a lot about balance.

Here’s what she said: “Throwback: When the world wasn’t upside down but I was!! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it’s pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don’t always need to be getting things done. Sometimes, it’s absolutely ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing. ?? @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion.”

While headstands have numerous benefits for the body, including improving upper ­body strength, flexibility and digestion, the pose is also fraught with. If not performed correctly, it may lead to damage to the cervical spine. People with cervical disc and eye issues, and extremely low or high pressure should not attempt this pose.

ALSO READ | Take the T-shirt challenge like Rakul Preet Singh and her father | Rakul Preet Singh adds a healthy twist to ghar ka khaana; see post

So, if you are all set to take baby steps towards attempting inversions like headstands, here’s what you need to know.

*Since inversions require the body to take the upside down posture, it is important to prepare the body and practice proper alignment to prevent injury.

*Before attempting a headstand, be adept with the downward dog pose, wide­-legged forward bend, forearm plank, and dolphin pose.

*After the headstand, come back in the child’s pose and then downward dog to release neck and back tension.

*Alignment is the key to practice the pose safely, so it is a good idea to first attempt under the guidance of a trusted teacher.

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani gives these tips to ace inversions.

*Inversions are fun and beneficial but can be injurious if done without care, time and attention.

*There is so much weight on the neck here, so be very mindful as you get into the pose. Also remember, your dhristi (focus point) is your belly button — make sure you don’t move your neck around or you can injure yourself.

*While returning, come back with ease.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd