Three things you must consider before starting your weight-loss journey

Weight loss is a personal journey, but there are many takers for it. Around the world, there are many diet fads and exercise routines that people follow in order to lose weight and achieve their goals. Sometimes, they even start doing activities, like changing their diet, fasting, without consulting an expert.

These could lead to detrimental health outcomes. Dr Rohini Patil, a nutritionist and published author of ‘The Lifestyle Diet‘ says, “The only thing that separates those who are able to obtain the body they want from the rest is the basic ground principles they follow. Aside from a controlled diet and exercising, there are a few additional things that might have a significant impact on how much weight you lose.”

The expert recommends three weight-loss suggestions for beginners to help them in 2022; read on.

1. Set attainable objectives: You must face the reality that you will not be able to drop a significant quantity of weight in a matter of days or months. To reduce weight effectively, create realistic goals. Set nutrition and workout routines according to your body’s needs. To lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you eat. As a result, you should monitor your exercise level throughout the day.

2. Say no to fad diets: Fad diets are popular because they promise rapid weight loss. But, they can have a significant negative impact on your health. The majority of fad diets are deficient in vital nutrients. In 2022, choose a diet that is high in all nutrients but low in calories. Consume a well-balanced meal.

3. You can’t beat a lousy diet: Even if you spend an hour on the treadmill, if you’re continuing to put high-sugar, high-calorie items into your body, it’s not good for you. It’s mostly about figuring out how to regularly include good quality macronutrients — carbs, fat, and protein — to supply the energy your body requires.

