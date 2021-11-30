Watch: Three simple stretches to tackle stiffness in the neck, shoulder and back

After several months of work from home, many of us may be suffering from lower back issues or stiffness in the neck and shoulder. The best way to cure this is by doing some stretches from time to time.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who also keeps sharing various easy exercises to keep the body fit, listed three simple stretches that you can do in the middle of your work, two of which can be done while you are sitting on the chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Stretch 1

Lift both your arms in front of you so that they are parallel to the ground. At the same time, push your shoulders down and stretch your shoulder blades backwards.

Now, lift both the arms above your head while keeping them straight. Squeeze your shoulder blades and work at straightening out your elbow. Hold this for about 5-10 counts.

Also Read | Three tests you can do at home to measure fitness level

Stretch 2

While sitting on a chair, come a little to the front and move your upper body, from your lower back, to the right. Squeeze your shoulder blades and stay for five counts. Repeat on the other side. Make sure you do not move your knees.

Stretch 3

Stand with your weight equally distributed on both legs. Squeeze your hips and shoulder blades together. Now shift your weight to one leg and lift the other leg so that the thigh is parallel to the ground. Hold for five counts. Repeat on the other side.

Shifting your weight alternately will work at improving your lower body strength and ensure there is no massive deterioration in the bone mineral density.

Diwekar also said the one should try to cut down on sitting as far as possible.

How about trying these simple stretches?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!