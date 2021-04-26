Three exercises you can do to prevent your breasts from sagging

Rujuta Diwekar shows simple exercises for the breasts that you can do daily. (Source: rujutadiwekar/Instagram)

Slouching to hide your breasts from unwanted gaze does not just affect self-esteem; it has an impact on your posture leading to health issues.

Over a period of time, this can lead to neck pain, headache, and even indigestion, Rujuta Diwekar says in an Instagram video. On the other hand, when your posture is correct, your lungs have the best chance of taking in all the oxygen, she adds.

To ensure that the breasts are healthy and not sagging, it is important to strengthen the chest and the back muscles, which begins by standing straight with shoulder blades squeezed in.

“Stand straight with your feet below your hips, roll your shoulders back and squeeze the blades together and work at pushing them down towards your hips,” she says.

Diwekar recommends these three exercises and also demonstrates how to do them:

*With your shoulder blades squeezed in, take both your hands behind you and interlock your fingers and pull your shoulders downwards.

* Wall push-up: Place your palms by your chest flat on the wall. Now move away a little from the wall. Without lifting your palm, push your body towards the wall so that your chest touches it, and then to the starting position such that the elbows are fully extended.

* In the same position as above, move towards the pull, lift your heels and roll your shoulders back while lifting your chest up. Hold the position for a few seconds and return to place the forehead on the wall for a while and then returning to the starting position.