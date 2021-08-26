Fitness alert: 3 exercises men must do for hair growth, flat stomach and glowing skin

People are finally paying more attention to their lifestyle habits to stay fit and healthy. But along with physical fitness, one must also take care of their skin and hair. While more women are now paying focus towards the same, most men still don’t pay as much attention.

But, it must be noted that men have different skin textures and fitness requirements, and hence need a special routine to ensure good skin and health.

Regular exercise is believed to be one of the most effective ways to not just lose belly fat and get a flat stomach, but also improve hair growth and skin. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, “You need to start going to the gym and lift some weights”.

Diwekar, who regularly shares nutrition and fitness related posts on her social media accounts, once again took to Instagram to share three exercises that men must include in their fitness regime.

Check out the video here.

She shared the following three exercises for men.

*Squats

*Deadlifts

*Chest press

Talking about the benefits of these exercises, the nutritionist said, “These exercises help you keep testosterone, growth hormone, dopamine levels in check”.

