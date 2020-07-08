Three simple chair-exercises to relieve neck and upper back pain

Stretching exercise can relieve you of back and neck pain. (Source: getty images) Stretching exercise can relieve you of back and neck pain. (Source: getty images)

Sitting for hours in front of the laptop can make your neck and back stiff, often leading to a lot of pain. To avoid this, it is crucial to stretch your body to relieve you of spasms.

Celebrity fitness expert and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently showed us three simple stretches that can be done on a chair to reduce neck and upper back pain. Here’s what she recommended:

Stretch 1

* Sit on a chair. Lift both your arms in front of you. Keep your hands straight. Squeeze your shoulder blades backwards and push them down away from your ears.

* Now gradually lift your arms up while keeping the shoulder blades squeezed.

* Keep lifting the arms till they come parallel to your head. You can also interlock your fingers and turn your palms the other side so that they face the ceiling.

* With your fingers interlocked and palms facing upwards, push your arms backwards behind your ears. Do not thrust your head forward. Hold the position for five seconds.

Stretch 2

* Sit sideways on your chair. Now place both the hands on either sides of the backrest. Your feet should be placed at hip-width distance.

* Lift your chest and shoulder blades. Roll your shoulders backwards and squeeze the blades.

* Now start moving your lower abdomen towards the backrest. Make sure the back remains straight while you do it.

Stretch 3

* Get up from the chair and stand at a little distance from it facing its seat.

* Bend your body to place both palms on either ends of the seat of the chair.

* Lift your fingers up and move backwards so that the hips are raised and the hands are straight. Lift your arms up; do not let them droop.

* Look in between your arms towards the chair. Hold the position for five seconds.

Try these stretches to benefit from its results.

