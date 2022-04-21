‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor Chris Hemsworth sets new goals with his workout routine; watch video

Chris Hemsworth is at it again. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to Instagram on the occasion of Easter to share his fitness routine, giving his fans and followers a peek into what he does to make sure he earns those chocolate Easter eggs.

“Earn your easter eggs this easter and smash out this superset bodyweight workout [sic],” the actor wrote in the caption accompanying a video in which he performed some high-intensity workouts.

He started with a ‘switch’ that he did for 30 seconds, involving the twisting of the hips along with squatting. Next, he moved to plank get-up, which he did for 20 seconds.

After a 20-second rest, he did burpees for 30 seconds, followed by toe crunch for 20 seconds, which is great for the core muscles.

After another break of 20 seconds, the actor demonstrated ‘mountain climber to elbow’, and the V-sit bent knee, which involves touching the toes and locking them to form a ‘V’ shape of the legs and then pushing and pulling the legs while keeping your balance.

The actor also did prisoner squats for 30 seconds, flutter kick for 20 seconds, and plank jack and push up after a 20 second break. He also showed the jump lunge exercise, which he did for 20 seconds.

He advised on resting for a minute and then repeating the entire set four times.

Hemsworth, who has to maintain a good physique for his role as the God of Thunder, has shared many such videos of robust exercises, which may look a tad daunting to a beginner.

You can start slow. Keep in mind to do some stretching before getting into it.

