Thursday, April 21, 2022
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor Chris Hemsworth sets new goals with his workout routine; watch video

The actor has to maintain a good physique for his role as the God of Thunder, which he reprises this year

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 9:10:44 am
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth news, Chris Hemsworth fitness, Chris Hemsworth workout video, Chris Hemsworth high intensity workout, indian express newsFind out how the Thor actor maintains his physique. (Photo: Instagram/@chrishemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth is at it again. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to Instagram on the occasion of Easter to share his fitness routine, giving his fans and followers a peek into what he does to make sure he earns those chocolate Easter eggs.

“Earn your easter eggs this easter and smash out this superset bodyweight workout [sic],” the actor wrote in the caption accompanying a video in which he performed some high-intensity workouts.

He started with a ‘switch’ that he did for 30 seconds, involving the twisting of the hips along with squatting. Next, he moved to plank get-up, which he did for 20 seconds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

After a 20-second rest, he did burpees for 30 seconds, followed by toe crunch for 20 seconds, which is great for the core muscles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After another break of 20 seconds, the actor demonstrated ‘mountain climber to elbow’, and the V-sit bent knee, which involves touching the toes and locking them to form a ‘V’ shape of the legs and then pushing and pulling the legs while keeping your balance.

ALSO READ |‘Keep it rolling’: Wellness expert shares the many benefits of using a yoga wheel

The actor also did prisoner squats for 30 seconds, flutter kick for 20 seconds, and plank jack and push up after a 20 second break. He also showed the jump lunge exercise, which he did for 20 seconds.

He advised on resting for a minute and then repeating the entire set four times.

Hemsworth, who has to maintain a good physique for his role as the God of Thunder, has shared many such videos of robust exercises, which may look a tad daunting to a beginner.

You can start slow. Keep in mind to do some stretching before getting into it.

