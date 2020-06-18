This core exercise will help you get rid of belly fat

Combined with a quantified diet and adequate rest, these exercises will have you flaunting that perfect torso in no time. (Source: Getty Images) Combined with a quantified diet and adequate rest, these exercises will have you flaunting that perfect torso in no time. (Source: Getty Images)

Getting a flat belly and six-pack abs are everyone’s dream, isn’t it? That’s why you see so many people doing endless ab crunches, hoping to see results. The really ingenious among us use sauna belts that we see on some home shopping network – all in the hope of losing that belly. Exercises that strengthen these core muscles are a must in any comprehensive fitness plan. Apart from just making you look good, they build real strength. The best part, you can do these exercises right in the comfort of your home and without any equipment.

A few thumb rules before you begin:

* Go slow and work at your own pace.

* Focus more on correct form than the repetitions.

* Avoid doing any workout that causes pain.

Step by step guide of bird dog crunch by Fittr Coach Dr Aakash Bansal

* Get on all fours on the floor with shoulders above your wrist and butts above your knees.

* Stretch your right hand in the front and then left leg behind forming a straight line.

* Keep looking down to maintain a neutral spine.

* Bring in your elbow and your knee towards your centre. Your back will round and squeeze your abs at the bottom of the movement.

* Breathe out while coming in and breathe in while going out.

* Repeat the movement and then switch sides.

