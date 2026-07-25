This ‘core controller’ exercise is Kriti Sanon’s secret to toned abs

Kriti Sanon’s transformation for her latest movie role in Cocktail 2 stunned us all. Her fitness routine included a combination of incline walks, strength training, a high-protein diet, calorie control, adequate sleep and staying active throughout the day. Leg raises were a staple part of her exercise routine, helping her achieve toned legs for days.

Fitness trainer Sanchita Vijayvargiya took to Instagram to share: “Think of it as a ‘core controller’ — it teaches your tummy muscles to keep your back flat against the floor while you move your legs, which is the secret to building core strength.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Vijayvargiya | NASM Certified Trainer (@fitsuncheetah)

Dr Nitish Kapil, Consultant Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Jalandhar says that leg raises are a simple exercise that do a lot more than most people think. Not only do they work the rectus abdominis, but also the hip flexors and the deep core muscles.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

“To be able to perform this movement without the assistance of an external machine, the anterior core must act dynamically to maintain postural alignment. This process causes a mechanical position known as posterior pelvic tilt, where the pelvis rotates slightly backward to lay the lumbar spine flat against the floor and increase trunk stability,” he elaborates.

Dr Kapil explains that the transversus abdominis, one of the deeper muscles, acts like the body’s natural corset, helping to stabilise the spine and pelvis during movement. The real measure of core strength is the leg raises that teach it to stabilise the spine while under load.

How to do this move?

Dr Kapil shares a step-by-step guide to acing this exercise:

Lie flat on your back with your legs out straight and your arms either by your sides or tucked under your hips for support.

Slowly raise both legs together until they are at a 90-degree angle to your torso or as high as you can without letting your back arch.

At the top, pause briefly, then slowly and under control lower your legs, not allowing the heels to drop suddenly or to touch the floor between reps.

“Keep your breathing steady and the movement smooth and controlled throughout the exercise. You lower your legs slowly in a controlled fashion making it a muscular endurance exercise and not just raw strength,” he adds.

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What to note

Dr Kapil says that a common mistake is to let the lower back come off the floor as the legs lower.

“It’s a sign that the core has ‘switched off’ and the hip flexors are taking over. When you feel your back lifting off the mat, that’s your cue to stop the range or bend your knees,” he shares, adding that beyond that point it transfers the load from the abdominal to the lumbar spine, which creates an uneasy feeling and discomfort.

“If you have lower back problems, do the exercise with a trainer so you do not put pressure on your spine,” he warns in conclusion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.