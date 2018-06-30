This 71-year-old will be one of the oldest racers competing in 18th annual New York City Triathlon

71-years-old retired Navy captain Ken Weinberg to take on18th annual New York City Triathlon (Source: Team Fexy/ Facebook) 71-years-old retired Navy captain Ken Weinberg to take on18th annual New York City Triathlon (Source: Team Fexy/ Facebook)

There aren’t many who sign up for a life full of physical activity post-retirement from work. Most wish for a laid-back lifestyle after years of slogging. But not Ken Weinberg. When this Navy captain ran his first triathlon, he was 71-years-old!

“I am married to the greatest woman on the entire planet, but she’s worried about me dying,” said Weinberg while talking to New York Post. At an age when people give into their fears, this former Navy officer has run almost nine to 10 triathlons. Not just this, on July 1, which is the 18th annual New York City Triathlon, Weinberg will perhaps become the oldest racer competing.

It was Weinberg’s daughter Andrea who took him to his first triathlon. “If I see someone that I think I can beat or somebody who is giving me a good race, I will pedal harder, I will swim harder. While Andrea is a very, very good swimmer, I usually beat her at biking and running”, he said to New York Post.

Weinberg has been a runner since he was 30. Reportedly, he used to run laps on the flight deck of the Navy carrier when he was out in the sea. He has also participated in numerous sports competitions in the 1970s. But at an age when people prefer staying at home enjoying their life at leisure, he trains for almost 10 to 15 hours a week, alternating between swimming, biking and running. “I can’t pedal as fast or run as hard as a guy who is 25, 30 years old,” he said. “But I can almost keep up,” he added.

