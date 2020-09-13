Thinking of taking up cycling to stay fit? Keep these basic tips in mind

Start slow and do not overdo it. You have to be kind to your body. Your legs have to gradually get in the habit of pedalling. (Source: Pixabay)

Cycling is a fun activity and also a great way to stay fit. While most of us cycled a lot as kids, as we grew up, the habit kind of died, given the daily pressures of life. But, now is the ideal time to go back to cycling again, even if you have not done it in years. As most of us work from home, it leaves us with some extra time to go back to old hobbies and stay healthy and happy.

If you are thinking of cycling again, here are some basic tips you can keep in mind, so as to make the experience enjoyable.

* Keep in mind that you are not only doing it for your body, but also for your mind. Cycling makes you stay in shape, yes, but is also helps you to clear your mind and focus better. Any kind of physical activity boosts mental well-being, too, and cycling is no different.

* Find out what it is that you want to achieve — fitness wise — by taking up cycling. Not only does it help with your balance and full-body coordination, it also burns a lot of fat and calories. Experts say that you can cycle moderately for 30 minutes every day to achieve the desired fitness results.

* While most of us work from home, the long hours in front of the laptop can disrupt our sleep. Cycling is a great remedy for this. After you are done for the day, make the conscious decision of shutting down your laptop and going out for cycling for at least half an hour. It will make you feel pleasantly tired, hungry and rejuvenated.

* This exercise does not require a lot of paraphernalia. Just a safe road, a steady cycle and a good helmet will do. If you are looking to improve your cardiovascular health, you must consider this activity.

* Start slow and do not overdo it. You have to be kind to your body. Your legs have to gradually get in the habit of pedalling. In no time, you will see toned legs, better health and a positive mind.

Need any more tips or reasons to get into this habit? Start today!

