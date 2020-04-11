These simple yoga asanas will help you reduce stress and anxiety

Doing yoga enhances mood and overall wellbeing. (Source: Getty Images) Doing yoga enhances mood and overall wellbeing. (Source: Getty Images)

If you are feeling anxious while being stuck at home due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus scare, you can relieve yourself by doing yoga. Research has shown that yoga not only has a calming affect, thereby reducing stress and anxiety, it also enhances your mood, boosts immunity and overall wellbeing.

In an Instagram video, celebriity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who also practises Iyengar yoga, demonstrated some asanas that you can do to regulate blood pressure levels and cope with stress and anxiety.

“You need to release the stress…on your cardiopulmonary system,” said Diwekar, before showing how to do the asanas: Uttanasana, Janusirsasana ad Viparita Karani. For beginners or those who may not be flexible enough, Diwekar also showed variations of the same asanas to make the exercise easier.

How to do the exercise

What you need: A mat, a chair, a wall, bolster, blanket

How to do Uttanasana

Stand with your weight equally distributed on both feet, facing the seat of the chair. Bend your body and push your hips backwards. Pull the navel close to the chest. Maintaining the posture, place both your hands on the seat of the chair, keeping your arms straight. Work at opening your chest and shoulder.

In the second position, place your hands on either edges of the seat with your fingers pointing outwards. Now repeat it with your fingers on both hands pointing inwards, facing each other, followed by placing both hands backwards, facing your body. Hold each of the positions for at least 30 seconds.

How to do Janusirsasana

Sit on the mat and extend your legs in the front keeping them apart slightly. Bend your left knee and bring your left foot close to your inner right thigh. Keep your right leg stretched out. Inhale and raise your arms above your head. Hold the outside of the right foot with both hands. In this position, lower your body such that the stomach touches the thigh, and your chin or forehead touches the knee. In case you are unable to do it, place a bolster, or add a blanket on top of it, and then place your head on it.

In case you are unable to bend the knee, you can keep your legs wide apart, place the chair in between and put your head down on it.

How to do Viparita Karani

This asana is good for those who suffer from back pain, varicose veins or period problems, said Diwekar.

Place the bolster against the wall and sit on top of the bolster. Now gradually turn towards the wall; lift one leg on to the wall followed by the other, while your hips rest on the bolster. Now bend backwards and lie down. If you are unable to keep your legs lifted, bend them against the wall. Else, you can place a chair in front, lie down and lift your calves on to the seat of the chair.

If you are unable to do the asanas on your own, ask someone at home to help you out.

